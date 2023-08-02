The Babb Group Welcomes Dr. Elizabeth McMahon as Director of Accessibility and Quality

KATY, Texas, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Babb Group, a leading provider of online learning solutions, is pleased to announce the immediate appointment of Elizabeth McMahon, Ed.D., M.S. Ed, BSN, as its new Director of Accessibility and Quality. With an extensive background in online course creation and teaching, Dr. McMahon brings a wealth of experience and expertise to further enhance the organization's commitment to exceptional learning experiences and inclusivity for all educators and learners.

"Hiring Dr. McMahon as Director of Accessibility and Quality enriches our instructional design services by ensuring inclusivity and excellence are at the heart of every learning experience," says Sheila Fry, Chief Operations Officer, The Babb Group.

Accessibility & Inclusion at the Forefront of all The Babb Group's Initiatives

"Her expertise empowers us to create impactful educational content that reaches and inspires learners of all backgrounds, forging a path towards a more accessible and impactful future."

Dr. McMahon has been a pioneer in online education since 1999, and her passion for creating engaging and accessible courses is evident throughout her career. She is a Master Course Reviewer for Quality Matters. In addition, she served as the lead coordinator of a quality assurance project for Minnesota's higher education system, excelled as a college educator, and demonstrated exceptional leadership as a department chair, prioritizing accessibility and inclusivity.

As an experienced leader and instructional designer, Dr. McMahon provides professional development and guidance to course designers, helping them seamlessly integrate quality assurance and accessible design practices from the beginning of course development.

By adding Dr. McMahon to the team, The Babb Group continues its commitment to excellence and inclusivity across all course offerings. Her extensive knowledge and understanding of online education trends will play a pivotal role in further raising the standard of learning experiences and ensuring equal access for all learners.

"Learners of all abilities and backgrounds benefit when courses are aligned, engaging, inclusive, organized, and user-friendly," explains Dr. McMahon. "To best reach and support all learners requires focus and commitment from everyone on the team to use effective design and teaching practices. Too often, there is uncertainty about how best to accomplish this. If we work together to learn about how to improve the quality of learning experiences for students, we can remove unnecessary (and, often unintended) barriers to access and learning.

This includes addressing how digital accessibility and usability can be addressed throughout the design process rather than as an afterthought. I look forward to applying this practice moving forward with The Babb Group."

As Director of Accessibility and Quality, Dr. McMahon will be instrumental in building and offering training and seminars for institutions looking to further integrate accessibility measures in their own courses.

