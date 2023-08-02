FARO Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenue of $88.2 million , up 10% year over year, exceeded expectations

Implemented cost reduction activities to realize targeted expense levels in third quarter

Significant improvement in cash flow results in positive second quarter Free Cash Flow

LAKE MARY, Fla., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"Second quarter revenue of $88.2 million, increased 10% year over year or 6% excluding the impact of prior year acquisitions, exceeded our expectations and was enabled by improved shipments of Quantum Max Arms and Vantage Laser Trackers," said Yuval Wasserman, Executive Chairman. "Further, we were able to execute our cost reduction activities one quarter ahead of plan and now expect to realize our lower cost base in the third quarter. We remain focused on the execution of our hardware and software enabled strategy of providing 4D digital reality solutions to our customers in the large and growing 3D Metrology, AECO and Public Safety Analytics end markets."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Summary

Total sales of $88.2 million , up 10% year over year or 6% excluding the impact of prior year acquisitions

Software sales of $10.8 million , up 2% compared to the prior year period

Recurring revenue of $16.4 million , down 4% year on year

Gross margin of 37.8%, compared to 50.6% in the prior year period with the reduction primarily as a result of inventory write-offs that resulted from a sharper focus on core hardware products and material cost increases

Non-GAAP gross margin of 48.0%, compared to 51.0% in the prior year period

Operating expenses of $58.7 million , compared to $49.4 million in the prior year period with the increase primarily a result of $8.8 million in restructuring and other one-time charges

Non-GAAP operating expenses of $44.1 million , compared to $43.2 million in the prior year period

Net loss of $28.2 million , or $(1.49) per share compared to net loss of $8.6 million , or $(0.47) per share in the prior year period

Non-GAAP net loss of $2.6 million , or $(0.14) per share compared to non-GAAP net loss of $0.6 million , or $(0.03) per share in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million , or 1.0% of total sales compared to an approximate $0.5 million , or 0.6% of total sales in the prior year period

Cash and short-term investments of $88.5 million , compared to $88.6 million as of March 31, 2023

* A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. An additional explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Outlook for the Third Quarter 2023

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, FARO currently expects:

Revenue in the range of $76 to $84 million

Gross margin in the range of 45% to 47%. Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 46% to 48%

Operating expenses in the range of $50.9 to $53.4 million . Non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $41.0 to $42.5 million

Net loss per share in the range of ($1.25) to ($0.71) . Non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of ($0.35) to ($0.10)

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (800) 245-3047 (U.S.) or +1 (203) 518-9765 (International) and using the passcode FARO. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of FARO's website at: https://www.faro.com/en/About-Us/Investor-Relations/Financial-Events-and-Presentations

A replay webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About FARO

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit www.faro.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about our financial results that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, exclude the impact of purchase accounting intangible amortization expense and fair value adjustments, stock-based compensation, inventory reserve charge, restructuring and other charges, and other tax adjustments, and are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our historical operations and financial performance.

In addition, we present EBITDA, which is calculated as net loss before interest (income) expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as EBITDA, excluding other (income) expense, net, stock-based compensation, inventory reserve charge, and restructuring and other charges, as measures of our operating profitability. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net loss.

Free Cash Flow represents cash from operating activities less capital spending. Adjusted Free Cash Flow represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude restructuring cash payments.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with relevant period-to-period comparisons of our core operations using the same methodology that management employs in its review of the Company's operating results. These financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation. The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about the outlook for the third quarter of 2023, demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, FARO's product acquisitions, development and product launches, and FARO's growth, investment, strategic and restructuring plans and initiatives, including but not limited to the timing and amount of cost savings and other benefits expected to be realized from our strategic initiatives. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will," "intend," "continue," "believe," "expect," "may," "could" or "should," and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

the Company's ability to realize the intended benefits of its undertaking to transition to a company that is reorganized around functions to improve the efficiency of its sales organization and to improve operational effectiveness;

the Company's inability to successfully execute its new strategic plan and restructuring plan, including but not limited to additional impairment charges and/or higher than expected severance costs and exit costs, and its inability to realize the expected benefits of such plans;

the outcome of the U.S. Government's review of, or investigation into, the GSA Matter;

any resulting penalties, damages, or sanctions imposed on the Company and the outcome of any resulting litigation to which the Company may become a party;

loss of future government sales;

potential impacts on customer and supplier relationships and the Company's reputation;

development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;

the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;

declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions;

the effect of general economic and financial market conditions, including in response to public health concerns;

assumptions regarding the Company's financial condition or future financial performance may be incorrect;

the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and inflation rates; and

other risks and uncertainties discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 , filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 15, 2023 , as supplemented by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Sales













Product $ 67,603

$ 59,702

$ 132,843

$ 116,432 Service 20,608

20,215

40,335

40,141 Total sales 88,211

79,917

173,178

156,573 Cost of sales













Product 44,094

28,169

78,051

52,504 Service 10,794

11,311

22,088

22,607 Total cost of sales 54,888

39,480

100,139

75,111 Gross profit 33,323

40,437

73,039

81,462 Operating expenses













Selling, general and administrative 38,561

36,018

79,937

71,508 Research and development 11,662

12,042

24,380

24,170 Restructuring costs 8,450

1,333

12,688

1,932 Total operating expenses 58,673

49,393

117,005

97,610 Loss from operations (25,350)

(8,956)

(43,966)

(16,148) Other (income) expense













Interest expense (income) 1,003

(12)

1,838

(4) Other expense (income), net 476

(1,636)

256

(1,649) Loss before income tax (26,829)

(7,308)

(46,060)

(14,495) Income tax expense 1,416

1,266

3,349

3,766 Net loss $ (28,245)

$ (8,574)

$ (49,409)

$ (18,261) Net loss per share - Basic $ (1.49)

$ (0.47)

$ (2.62)

$ (1.00) Net loss per share - Diluted $ (1.49)

$ (0.47)

$ (2.62)

$ (1.00) Weighted average shares - Basic 18,920,675

18,266,747

18,871,007

18,267,783 Weighted average shares - Diluted 18,920,675

18,266,747

18,871,007

18,267,783

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,228

$ 37,812 Short-term investments 20,240

— Accounts receivable, net 88,293

90,326 Inventories, net 41,560

50,026 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,551

41,201 Total current assets 256,872

219,365 Non-current assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 23,247

19,720 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,315

18,989 Goodwill 108,883

107,155 Intangible assets, net 48,643

48,978 Service and sales demonstration inventory, net 23,063

30,904 Deferred income tax assets, net 24,221

24,192 Other long-term assets 4,039

4,044 Total assets $ 502,283

$ 473,347 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 21,241

$ 27,286 Accrued liabilities 29,979

23,345 Income taxes payable 10,056

6,767 Current portion of unearned service revenues 35,767

36,407 Customer deposits 5,584

6,725 Lease liabilities 5,140

5,709 Total current liabilities 107,767

106,239 Loan - 5.50% Convertible Senior Notes 72,491

— Unearned service revenues - less current portion 21,017

20,947 Lease liabilities - less current portion 12,463

14,649 Deferred income tax liabilities 11,928

11,708 Income taxes payable - less current portion 5,292

8,706 Other long-term liabilities 39

49 Total liabilities 230,997

162,298 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Common stock - par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 20,321,490 and 20,156,233 issued, respectively; 18,946,798 and 18,780,013 outstanding, respectively 20

20 Additional paid-in capital 336,534

328,227 Retained earnings (2,621)

46,788 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (31,992)

(33,331) Common stock in treasury, at cost - 1,374,692 and 1,376,220 shares held, respectively (30,655)

(30,655) Total shareholders' equity 271,286

311,049 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 502,283

$ 473,347

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022 Cash flows from:





Operating activities:





Net loss $ (49,409)

$ (18,261) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 7,925

6,655 Stock-based compensation 8,584

6,358 Inventory write-downs 8,132

— Asset impairment charges 4,571

— Deferred income tax expense (benefit) and other non-cash charges (41)

80 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 1,033

82 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 181

— Loss on disposal of assets 130

6 Provisions for bad debts, net of recoveries 408

(48) Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Decrease (Increase) in:





Accounts receivable 3,280

5,102 Inventories 1,587

4,311 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,105

(6,101) (Decrease) Increase in:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (277)

(2,398) Income taxes payable (263)

1,007 Customer deposits (1,210)

1,769 Unearned service revenues (750)

(1,822) Other liabilities (193)

— Net cash used in operating activities (13,207)

(3,260) Investing activities:





Purchases of property and equipment (4,312)

(3,481) Purchases of short-term investments (20,024)

— Cash paid for technology development, patents and licenses (3,616)

(5,548) Net cash used in investing activities (27,952)

(9,029) Financing activities:





Payments on finance leases (105)

(116) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (277)

(1,165) Proceeds from issuance of 5.50% Convertible Senior Notes, due 2028, net of discount, issuance cost and accrued interest 72,310

— Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 71,928

(1,281) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (353)

(6,450) Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 30,416

(20,020) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 37,812

121,989 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 68,228

$ 101,969

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Gross profit, as reported $ 33,323

$ 40,437

$ 73,039

$ 81,462 Stock-based compensation (1) 419

284

691

483 Inventory reserve charge (3) 8,132

—

8,132

— Restructuring and other costs (2) 435

—

870

— Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 8,986

284

9,693

483 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 42,309

$ 40,721

$ 82,732

$ 81,945 Gross margin, as reported 37.8 %

50.6 %

42.2 %

52.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin 48.0 %

51.0 %

47.8 %

52.3 %















Selling, general and administrative, as reported $ 38,561

$ 36,018

$ 79,937

$ 71,508 Stock-based compensation (1) (3,554)

(2,512)

(6,122)

(4,733) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (688)

(181)

(1,361)

(382) Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative $ 34,319

$ 33,325

$ 72,454

$ 66,393















Research and development, as reported $ 11,662

$ 12,042

$ 24,380

$ 24,170 Stock-based compensation (1) (977)

(695)

(1,771)

(1,142) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (541)

(490)

(1,040)

(1,035) Non-GAAP research and development $ 10,144

$ 10,857

$ 21,569

$ 21,993















Operating expenses, as reported $ 58,673

$ 49,393

$ 117,005

$ 97,610 Stock-based compensation (1) (4,531)

(3,207)

(7,893)

(5,875) Restructuring and other costs (2) (8,809)

(2,317)

(13,842)

(2,916) Purchase accounting intangible amortization (1,229)

(671)

(2,401)

(1,417) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses (14,569)

(6,195)

(24,136)

(10,208) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 44,104

$ 43,198

$ 92,869

$ 87,402















Loss from operations, as reported $ (25,350)

$ (8,956)

$ (43,966)

$ (16,148) Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 8,986

284

9,693

483 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 14,569

6,195

24,136

10,208 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (1,795)

$ (2,477)

$ (10,137)

$ (5,457)















Net loss, as reported $ (28,245)

$ (8,574)

$ (49,409)

$ (18,261) Non-GAAP adjustments to gross profit 8,986

284

9,693

483 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses 14,569

6,195

24,136

10,208 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (5,888)

(1,775)

(8,457)

(2,742) Other tax adjustments (4) 7,959

3,246

14,342

7,183 Non-GAAP net loss $ (2,619)

$ (624)

$ (9,695)

$ (3,129)















Net loss per share - Diluted, as reported $ (1.49)

$ (0.47)

$ (2.62)

$ (1.00) Stock-based compensation (1) 0.26

0.19

0.46

0.35 Restructuring and other costs (2) 0.49

0.13

0.78

0.16 Inventory reserve charge (3) 0.43

—

0.43

— Purchase accounting intangible amortization 0.06

0.04

0.13

0.08 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.31)

(0.10)

(0.45)

(0.15) Other tax adjustments (4) 0.42

0.18

0.76

0.39 Non-GAAP net loss per share - Diluted $ (0.14)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.51)

$ (0.17)

(1) We exclude stock-based compensation, which is non-cash, from the non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes that such exclusion provides a better comparison of results of ongoing operations for current and future periods with such results from past periods.

(2) On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved an integration plan (the "Integration Plan"), which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits.

(3) During the second quarter of 2023, we recorded a charge of $8.1 million, increasing our reserve for excess and obsolete inventory, based on our analysis of our inventory reserves in connection with our strategy to simplify our product portfolio and cease selling certain products.

(4) The other tax adjustments primarily relate to the impact of certain jurisdictions maintaining a full valuation allowance where benefit is not accrued on U.S. GAAP pre-tax book losses.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss $ (28,245)

$ (8,574)

$ (49,409)

$ (18,261) Interest (income) expense, net 1,003

(12)

1,838

(4) Income tax expense 1,416

1,266

3,349

3,766 Depreciation and amortization 3,947

3,643

7,925

6,655 EBITDA (21,879)

(3,677)

(36,297)

(7,844) Other (income) expense, net 476

(1,636)

256

(1,649) Stock-based compensation 4,950

3,491

8,584

6,358 Inventory reserve charge (3) 8,132

—

8,132

— Restructuring and other costs (1) 9,244

2,317

14,712

2,916 Adjusted EBITDA $ 923

$ 495

$ (4,613)

$ (219) Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 1.0 %

0.6 %

(2.7) %

(0.1) %

(1) On February 7, 2023, our Board of Directors approved an integration plan (the "Integration Plan"), which is intended to streamline and simplify operations, particularly around our recent acquisitions and the resulting redundant operations and offerings. The Restructuring and other costs primarily consist of severance and related benefits.

(2) Calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total sales.

(3) During the second quarter of 2023, we recorded a charge of $8.1 million, increasing our reserve for excess and obsolete inventory, based on our analysis of our inventory reserves in connection with our strategy to simplify our product portfolio and cease selling certain products.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES KEY SALES MEASURES (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Total sales to external customers as reported













Americas (1) $ 41,358

$ 34,667

$ 83,701

$ 71,344 EMEA (1) 24,855

21,555

49,020

43,691 APAC (1) 21,998

23,695

40,457

41,538

$ 88,211

$ 79,917

$ 173,178

$ 156,573

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Total sales to external customers in constant currency (2)













Americas (1) $ 40,973

$ 34,752

$ 83,211

$ 71,241 EMEA (1) 23,944

21,159

47,633

41,848 APAC (1) 22,688

23,188

41,232

39,812

$ 87,605

$ 79,099

$ 172,076

$ 152,901

(1) Regions represent North America and South America (Americas); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and the Asia-Pacific (APAC).

(2) We compare the change in the sales from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rate in effect during the last day of the prior comparable period, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022















Hardware $ 56,816

$ 49,174

$ 111,778

$ 95,626 Software 10,786

10,528

21,065

20,806 Service 20,609

20,215

40,335

40,141 Total Sales $ 88,211

$ 79,917

$ 173,178

$ 156,573















Hardware as a percentage of total sales 64.4 %

61.5 %

64.5 %

61.1 % Software as a percentage of total sales 12.2 %

13.2 %

12.2 %

13.3 % Service as a percentage of total sales 23.4 %

25.3 %

23.3 %

25.6 %















Total Recurring Revenue (3) $ 16,396

$ 17,119

$ 33,081

$ 33,592 Recurring revenue as a percentage of total sales 18.6 %

21.4 %

19.1 %

21.5 %

(3) Recurring revenue is comprised of hardware service contracts, software maintenance contracts, and subscription based software applications.

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash used in operating activities $ 5,137

$ 3,777

$ (13,207)

$ (3,260) Purchases of property and equipment (2,624)

(1,039)

(4,312)

(3,481) Cash paid for technology development, patents and

licenses (1,796)

(2,936)

(3,616)

(5,548) Free Cash Flow 717

(198)

(21,135)

(12,289) Restructuring cash payments 3,192

2,161

3,988

2,835 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 3,909

$ 1,963

$ (17,147)

$ (9,454)

FARO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OUTLOOK - GAAP TO NON-GAAP



Fiscal Quarter Ending 9/30/2023

Low

High GAAP diluted loss per share range $(1.25)

$(0.71) Stock-based compensation 0.29

0.29 Purchase accounting intangible amortization 0.07

0.07 Restructuring and other costs 0.34

0.13 Non-GAAP tax adjustments 0.20

0.12 Non-GAAP diluted loss per share $(0.35)

$(0.10)

