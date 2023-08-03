Second quarter revenues of $1.170 billion , down 2.1% year-over-year

GAAP Income from Operations was 12.3% of revenues and Non-GAAP Income from Operations was 16.3% of revenues for the second quarter

Second quarter GAAP Diluted EPS of $2.03 , an increase of $1.71 , and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $2.64 , an increase of $0.26 on a year-over-year basis

For the full year, EPAM narrows expected revenues to now be in the range of $4.650 billion to $4.700 billion , updates expected GAAP Diluted EPS to now be in the range of $7.00 to $7.20 and narrows expected Non-GAAP Diluted EPS to now be in the range of $9.90 to $10.10

For the third quarter, EPAM expects revenues to be in the range of $1.140 billion to $1.150 billion , GAAP Diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.62 to $1.70 and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.52 to $2.60

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

EPAM Reports Results for Second Quarter 2023 and Updates Full Year Outlook (PRNewswire)

"While the demand environment remains uneven, due in part to a slowdown in near-term decision making, EPAM continues to position for the eventual return of growth as customers gain confidence in their optimization initiatives and shift their focus to investing for differentiation," said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO & President, EPAM. "We remain close to our clients, driving new business with an increased focus on demand generation, including go-to-market activities and partnerships, in addition to progressing ongoing investments in our strategic priorities."

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenues decreased to $1.170 billion , a year-over-year decrease of $24.7 million , or 2.1%. On an organic constant currency basis excluding the impact of the exit from Russia , revenues were down 1.7% compared to the second quarter of 2022;

GAAP income from operations was $144.3 million , an increase of $51.3 million , or 55.2%, compared to $93.0 million in the second quarter of 2022;

Non-GAAP income from operations was $190.8 million , an increase of $13.3 million , or 7.5%, compared to $177.5 million in the second quarter of 2022;

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") on a GAAP basis was $2.03 , an increase of $1.71 compared to $0.32 in the second quarter of 2022 largely driven by the adverse impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on diluted EPS on a GAAP basis in the prior-year period; and

Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.64 , an increase of $0.26 , or 10.9%, compared to $2.38 in the second quarter of 2022.

Cash Flow and Other Metrics

Cash provided by operating activities was $176.4 million for the first six months of 2023, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $25.7 million for the first six months of 2022;

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $1.779 billion as of June 30, 2023 , an increase of $95.1 million , or 5.7%, from $1.684 billion as of December 31, 2022 ; and

Total headcount was approximately 55,600 as of June 30, 2023 . Included in this number were approximately 49,350 delivery professionals, a decrease of 3.4% from March 31, 2023 .

2023 Outlook - Full Year and Third Quarter

Full Year

Due to the continued lower levels of client demand, EPAM now expects the following for the full year:

The Company narrows its expected range for revenues to now be $4.650 billion to $4.700 billion for the full year reflecting a year-over-year decline of 3% at the midpoint of the range. Revenue growth on an organic constant currency basis excluding the impact of the exit from Russia will decline 3% at the midpoint of the range;

For the full year, EPAM now expects GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 10.5% to 11.5% of revenues including an expected loss on the sale of its Russia operations of $18.4 million and continues to expect non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 15% to 16% of revenues;

The Company now expects its GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 22% and continues to expect its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 23%; and

EPAM now expects GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $7.00 to $7.20 , and narrows its expected range for non-GAAP diluted EPS to now be $9.90 to $10.10 . The Company now expects weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the year of 59.1 million.

Third Quarter

EPAM expects the following for the third quarter:

Revenues will be in the range of $1.140 billion to $1.150 billion for the third quarter reflecting a year-over-year decline of 7% at the midpoint of the range. Revenue on an organic constant currency basis excluding the impact of the exit from Russia will decline approximately 9% at the midpoint of the range;

For the third quarter, EPAM expects GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 10% to 11% of revenues including an expected loss on the sale of its Russia operations of $18.4 million and non-GAAP income from operations to be in the range of 15.5% to 16.5% of revenues;

The Company expects its GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 24.0% and its non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 23.0%; and

EPAM expects GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $1.62 to $1.70 for the quarter, and non-GAAP diluted EPS will be in the range of $2.52 to $2.60 for the quarter. The Company expects weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter of 59.1 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EPAM supplements results reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, referred to as GAAP, with non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in EPAM's business and uses the measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicate internally and externally, for managing EPAM's business and evaluating its performance. Management also believes these measures help investors compare EPAM's operating performance with its results in prior periods. EPAM anticipates that it will continue to report both GAAP and certain non-GAAP financial measures in its financial results, including non-GAAP results that exclude stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related costs including amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment of assets, expenses associated with EPAM's humanitarian commitment to its professionals in Ukraine, unbilled business continuity resources resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, costs associated with the geographic repositioning of EPAM employees based outside of Ukraine impacted by the war and geopolitical instability in the region, employee separation costs in Russia, certain other one-time charges and benefits, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, foreign exchange gains and losses, excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Management also compares revenues on an "organic constant currency basis excluding the impact of the exit from Russia," which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure excludes the effect of acquisitions by removing revenues from an acquired company in the twelve months after completing an acquisition, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations by translating the current period revenues into U.S. dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the prior period of comparison and the decision to exit from Russia by removing revenues from customers located in Russia in both the current period and prior period of comparison. Because EPAM's reported non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, these measures are not comparable to GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly described non-GAAP measures reported by other companies within EPAM's industry. Consequently, EPAM's non-GAAP financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable GAAP measures, but rather, should be considered together with the information in EPAM's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets and the broader economy, and the effect that these events may have on our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues $ 1,170,206

$ 1,194,861

$ 2,381,147

$ 2,366,475 Operating expenses:













Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 808,715

846,323

1,664,616

1,627,159 Selling, general and administrative expenses 194,377

232,527

406,264

469,804 Depreciation and amortization expense 22,768

22,991

45,550

47,250 Income from operations 144,346

93,020

264,717

222,262 Interest and other income, net 11,710

1,579

23,231

1,414 Foreign exchange loss (6,010)

(85,941)

(10,618)

(108,726) Income before provision for income taxes 150,046

8,658

277,330

114,950 Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 30,013

(9,946)

55,005

6,627 Net income $ 120,033

$ 18,604

$ 222,325

$ 108,323















Net income per share:













Basic $ 2.07

$ 0.33

$ 3.84

$ 1.90 Diluted $ 2.03

$ 0.32

$ 3.75

$ 1.84 Shares used in calculation of net income per share:













Basic 57,993

57,240

57,848

57,078 Diluted 59,181

59,020

59,240

58,981

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except par value)



As of June 30, 2023

As of December 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,776,919

$ 1,681,344 Trade receivables and contract assets, net of allowance of $14,744 and $15,310, respectively 917,536

932,626 Short-term investments 71,376

60,336 Prepaid and other current assets 106,143

85,319 Total current assets 2,871,974

2,759,625 Property and equipment, net 255,772

273,348 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 145,844

148,780 Intangible assets, net 68,132

77,652 Goodwill 534,489

529,072 Deferred tax assets 164,471

172,797 Other noncurrent assets 53,015

47,877 Total assets $ 4,093,697

$ 4,009,151







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 27,289

$ 30,852 Accrued compensation and benefits expenses 359,299

475,871 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 127,710

154,339 Income taxes payable, current 30,766

46,069 Operating lease liabilities, current 39,001

40,352 Total current liabilities 584,065

747,483 Long-term debt 25,854

27,693 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 115,987

122,317 Other noncurrent liabilities 104,451

108,648 Total liabilities 830,357

1,006,141 Commitments and contingencies





Equity





Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.001 par value; 160,000 shares authorized; 57,968 and 57,668 shares issued, 57,955 and 57,655 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 58

58 Additional paid-in capital 913,580

847,965 Retained earnings 2,421,326

2,248,948 Treasury stock (118)

(118) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (72,085)

(95,321) Total EPAM Systems Inc. stockholders' equity 3,262,761

3,001,532 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 579

1,478 Total equity 3,263,340

3,003,010 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,093,697

$ 4,009,151

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except percent and per share amounts)

Reconciliation of revenue (decline)/growth as reported on a GAAP basis to revenue (decline)/growth on an organic constant currency basis excluding the impact of the exit from Russia is presented in the table below:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Revenue (decline)/growth as reported (2.1) %

0.6 % Foreign exchange rates impact (0.3) %

0.5 % Inorganic revenue growth — %

(0.1) % Impact of exit from Russia 0.7 %

1.5 % Revenue (decline)/growth on an organic constant currency basis excluding the impact of the exit from Russia(1) (1.7) %

2.5 %





(1) Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating current period revenues in local currency into U.S. dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the comparable prior period.

Reconciliation of various income statement amounts from GAAP to non-GAAP for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2) $ 808,715

$ (20,314)

$ 788,401

$ 1,664,616

$ (46,135)

$ 1,618,481 Selling, general and administrative expenses(3) $ 194,377

$ (20,654)

$ 173,723

$ 406,264

$ (47,193)

$ 359,071 Income from operations(4) $ 144,346

$ 46,451

$ 190,797

$ 264,717

$ 104,348

$ 369,065 Operating margin 12.3 %

4.0 %

16.3 %

11.1 %

4.4 %

15.5 % Net income(5) $ 120,033

$ 36,167

$ 156,200

$ 222,325

$ 80,468

$ 302,793 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.03





$ 2.64

$ 3.75





$ 5.11



Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Non-GAAP Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(2) $ 846,323

$ ( 27,272)

$ 819,051

$ 1,627,159

$ (27,218)

$ 1,599,941 Selling, general and administrative expenses(3) $ 232,527

$ (51,439)

$ 181,088

$ 469,804

$ (105,693)

$ 364,111 Income from operations(4) $ 93,020

$ 84,467

$ 177,487

$ 222,262

$ 143,911

$ 366,173 Operating margin 7.8 %

7.1 %

14.9 %

9.4 %

6.1 %

15.5 % Net income(5) $ 18,604

$ 121,634

$ 140,238

$ 108,323

$ 178,958

$ 287,281 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.32





$ 2.38

$ 1.84





$ 4.87



Items (2) through (5) above are detailed in the table below with the specific cross-reference noted in the appropriate item.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Stock-based compensation expenses $ 15,416

$ 14,732

$ 31,427

$ 14,308 Humanitarian support in Ukraine (a) 2,853

3,279

5,293

22,435 Unbilled business continuity resources (b) 2,045

9,261

9,415

11,831 Discretionary compensation (c) —

—

—

(21,356) Total adjustments to GAAP cost of revenues(2) 20,314

27,272

46,135

27,218 Stock-based compensation expenses 17,694

13,161

40,262

20,697 Other acquisition-related expenses 1,340

91

1,581

670 One-time charges 341

2,513

242

3,876 Humanitarian support in Ukraine (a) 1,049

5,088

4,666

11,588 Geographic repositioning (d) 230

14,366

442

33,072 Russia long-lived asset impairment charges (e) —

—

—

19,570 Russia business restructuring (f) —

16,220

—

16,220 Total adjustments to GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses(3) 20,654

51,439

47,193

105,693 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,483

5,756

11,020

11,000 Total adjustments to GAAP income from operations(4) 46,451

84,467

104,348

143,911 Change in fair value of contingent consideration included in Interest and other income, net 1,218

2,733

1,518

6,106 Impairment of financial assets —

—

—

1,300 Foreign exchange loss 6,010

85,941

10,618

108,726 Provision for income taxes:













Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (10,151)

(36,930)

(21,665)

(53,399) Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation (7,361)

(7,382)

(13,383)

(20,491) Net discrete benefit from tax planning (g) —

(7,195)

(968)

(7,195) Total adjustments to GAAP net income(5) $ 36,167

$ 121,634

$ 80,468

$ 178,958





(a) Humanitarian support in Ukraine includes expenses related to EPAM's $100 million humanitarian commitment in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine to support EPAM professionals and their families in and displaced from Ukraine. These expenses are incremental to those expenses incurred prior to the crisis, clearly separable from normal operations, and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal.



(b) Given the uncertainty in the region introduced by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, EPAM has assigned delivery employees in locations outside of the region to ensure the continuity of delivery for customers who have substantial delivery exposure to Ukraine or other delivery concerns resulting from the invasion. These employees are not billed to clients and operate largely in a standby or backup capacity. These expenses are incremental to those expenses incurred prior to the crisis, clearly separable from normal operations, and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal.



(c) Discretionary compensation includes the reduction of previously accrued amounts associated with the Company's variable compensation program for the year ended December 31, 2021. This adjustment was made in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and is not expected to recur in the future.



(d) Geographic repositioning includes expenses associated with the relocation to other countries of employees based outside of Ukraine impacted by the war and geopolitical instability in the region, and includes the cost of accommodations, travel and food. These expenses are incremental to those expenses incurred prior to the crisis, clearly separable from normal operations, and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal.



(e) As a result of the Company's decision to no longer serve customers in Russia, the Company incurred impairment charges for long-lived assets in Russia including charges of $15.1 million associated with property and equipment, $3.8 million associated with right-of-use assets and $0.7 million associated with goodwill for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Consistent with the Company's historical non-GAAP policy, impairment charges have been excluded from non-GAAP results as these are one-time and unusual in nature.



(f) As a result of the Company's decision to no longer serve customers in Russia and begin the process of a phased exit of its operations in Russia, the Company incurred charges associated with employee separation. Consistent with the Company's historical non-GAAP policy, employee separation costs incurred in connection with formal restructuring initiatives have been excluded from non-GAAP results as these are one-time and unusual in nature.



(g) One-time benefit related to the implementation of tax planning to disregard certain foreign subsidiaries as separate entities for U.S. income tax purposes. Consistent with the Company's historical non-GAAP policy, the benefit related to the implementation of tax planning has been excluded from non-GAAP results as it is one-time and unusual in nature.

EPAM SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliations of Guidance Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)



The below guidance constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations depending on factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reconciliation of expected revenue decline on a GAAP basis to expected revenue decline on an organic constant currency basis excluding the impact of the exit from Russia is presented in the table below:



Third Quarter 2023

Full Year 2023 Revenue decline (at midpoint of the range) (7) %

(3) % Foreign exchange rates impact (2.5) %

(1.0) % Inorganic revenue growth — %

— % Impact of exit from Russia 0.5 %

1.0 % Revenue decline on an organic constant currency basis excluding the impact of the exit from Russia (at midpoint of the range) (6) (9) %

(3) %





(6) Constant currency revenue results are calculated by translating expected revenues in local currency into U.S. dollars at the weighted average exchange rates of the comparable prior period.

Reconciliation of expected GAAP to non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues is presented in the table below:



Third Quarter 2023

Full Year 2023 GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues 10% to 11%

10.5% to 11.5% Stock-based compensation expenses 3.3 %

3.2 % Included in cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 1.5 %

1.4 % Included in selling, general and administrative expenses 1.8 %

1.8 % Humanitarian support in Ukraine (a) 0.2 %

0.3 % Unbilled business continuity resources (b) — %

0.1 % Loss on sale of Russia operations (h) 1.6 %

0.4 % One-time charges — %

0.1 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.4 %

0.4 % Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenues 15.5% to 16.5%

15% to 16%





(h) On July 26, 2023, the Company completed the sale of its remaining operations in Russia. The Company expects to record a loss on sale of approximately $18.4 million during the third quarter of 2023, including the recognition of the accumulated currency translation loss related to the subsidiary currently included in Accumulated other comprehensive loss. The Company expects to exclude this loss from non-GAAP results as it is one-time and unusual in nature.

Reconciliation of expected GAAP to non-GAAP effective tax rate is presented in the table below:



Third Quarter 2023

Full Year 2023 GAAP effective tax rate (approximately) 24 %

22 % Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation 2.0 %

3.3 % Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (3.0) %

(2.3) % Non-GAAP effective tax rate (approximately) 23 %

23 %

Reconciliation of expected GAAP to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is presented in the table below:



Third Quarter 2023

Full Year 2023 GAAP diluted earnings per share $1.62 to $1.70

$7.00 to $7.20 Stock-based compensation expenses 0.67

2.52 Included in cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 0.30

1.12 Included in selling, general and administrative expenses 0.37

1.40 Humanitarian support in Ukraine (a) 0.05

0.28 Unbilled business continuity resources (b) —

0.16 Loss on sale of Russia operations (h) 0.31

0.31 One-time charges —

0.01 Other acquisition-related expenses —

0.03 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.09

0.37 Change in fair value of contingent consideration —

0.03 Foreign exchange loss 0.03

0.23 Provision for income taxes:





Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (0.20)

(0.72) Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation (0.05)

(0.30) Net discrete benefit from tax planning (g) —

(0.02) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $2.52 to $2.60

$9.90 to $10.10

