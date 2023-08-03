Forj Unveils Unified Vision and Branding Following Merger and Acquisition

Exciting Developments Include Redesigned Website, State of Association Member Experience Research

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forj, the leading software platform provider purpose-built for communities of practice, is excited to announce its expanded vision and new, unified branding following the company's successful acquisition of Mobilize and merger with Web Courseworks earlier this year.

(PRNewsfoto/Forj) (PRNewswire)

"We are on an amazing path. Today we're celebrating a new chapter in our journey and marking a milestone in the unification of Forj, Web Courseworks, and Mobilize," said Kurt Heikkinen, Forj CEO. "We've expanded and evolved our vision and our technology solutions to empower associations and their members with stronger connections and new opportunities to grow their impact."

In support of its brand evolution, Forj has unveiled a redesigned website that features a new look and feel, creates clarity in the brand experience, and brings the company's innovative technology in learning and community platforms under one umbrella.

Forj has also released its highly anticipated third annual State of Association Member Experience Report. This year's report delivers data on member expectations, member satisfaction benchmarks, and actionable intelligence to help association leaders advance their MX journey.

To showcase these developments, Forj is thrilled to participate as a corporate partner at the upcoming ASAE Annual Meeting, which will be held August 5-8 in Atlanta, Georgia. Conference attendees are invited to visit Forj at Booth #333, where they can explore the latest tech advancements and interact with experts.

Forj is hosting two education sessions at the ASAE Annual Meeting:

Aiming for Non-dues Revenue: Building an Online Education Business

Date: August 6

Time: 2:30 PM EST

Location: Room B313-314B

Members as Disruptors: Data-Backed Trends and How to Keep Pace

Date: August 7

Time: 10:00 AM EST

Location: Room B203

During the session on August 7, Forj will punctuate the launch of the third annual State of Association Member Experience Report by presenting valuable insights from a panel of association executives. The session will provide association leaders with guidance on enhancing their member experience and driving increased engagement and revenue.

"We're particularly excited about unveiling the State of Association Member Experience research, as it offers data-backed insights that will help association leaders stay ahead of member expectations in this ever-evolving landscape," added Heikkinen.

This year's report examines the correlation between member satisfaction and purchasing behavior, revealing that members who rate their association as easy to do business with are four times more likely to frequently purchase content or experiences beyond their regular membership dues. Download a copy of the State of Association Member Experience Report by visiting www.forj.ai/member-experience-2023

About Forj

Forj is a member experience platform purpose-built for associations and professional community organizations to grow their membership, revenue, and impact. Forj's technology is designed to spark engagement in communities of practice where members come together to share their knowledge, learn from one another, and improve their profession. For more information, visit www.forj.ai .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Forj