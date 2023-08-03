Herff Jones Inspires More Students at Summer Yearbook Workshop Ahead of 2023-2024 Academic Year

Leading regalia supplier hosted almost 3,000 registrants at third annual virtual summer workshop

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herff Jones , the achievement division of Varsity Brands and a leading provider of graduation and educational products and services, recently hosted a successful yearbook summer workshop, livestreaming for nearly 3,000 registrants from an in-person Orlando workshop with more than 500 "yearbookers" in attendance.

Herff Jones (PRNewsfoto/Herff Jones) (PRNewswire)

The leading regalia supplier partnered with the long-standing Florida workshop YearbookPalooza to host yearbook advisers, editors and staffers in person at the Florida Hotel & Conference Center. Via the YBK All Day virtual workshop, every keynote presentation and breakout session was available to watch live and the recordings will continue to support yearbook staffs well into the new school year. In less than three days of training, students learned everything they needed to get started on their 2024 yearbook.

The third annual event welcomed:

Over 100 yearbook advisers in person.

Over 300 yearbook editors and staffers in person.

Nearly 40 Palooza staff from Herff Jones territories and the Herff Jones corporate office.

Participants, representatives and workshop staff from Florida and 14 other states.

Over 2,900 virtual workshop registrants.

"This year's YearbookPalooza and YBK All Day event brought together thousands of students and advisers with similar interests and inspired them to collaborate and dig deeper into their passion before heading back to school and starting to design their upcoming yearbook," said John Cox, Herff Jones Vice President of Yearbook Sales. "There's so much that goes into designing a yearbook, and our attendees were committed to learning more so they can best capture special moments and create memories that last a lifetime."

To learn more about Herff Jones's yearbook products, visit yearbookdiscoveries.com .

About Herff Jones

Indianapolis-based Herff Jones is the leading provider of handcrafted graduation and educational products and services designed to inspire achievement and create memorable student experiences. A division of Varsity Brands, Herff Jones' range of quality products includes class rings and jewelry, caps and gowns, yearbooks, diplomas, frames and announcements as well as motivation and recognition programs. Focused on building long-term relationships through a nationwide network of over 2,000 employees and sales partners, the professionals at Herff Jones have been helping elevate the student experience throughout the lifelong journey of education for more than 100 years.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones, A Varsity Achievement Brand. Together, these entities promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

For more information about Herff Jones or Varsity Brands, please

visit www.herffjones.com or www.varsitybrands.com . Varsity Brands is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity.

