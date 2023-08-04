Avelo Airlines Fares Fall into Fall with 50% Off All September Flights

Sale Ends Tuesday, August 8th

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the start of fall, Avelo Airlines announced today a 50% off* sale for all flights in the month of September. The sale commemorates the end of summer and start of fall travel. Avelo serves 47 destinations spanning 25 states and Puerto Rico.

The 50% off* sale is available on travel between September 1 and September 30, 2023, and must be booked by August 8, 2023. Customers can make reservations by applying the promotion code "Sept50" at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Enjoying a family vacation or long weekend getaway in the fall is now more affordable than ever. Our purpose is to Inspire Travel, and nothing makes visiting one of Avelo's popular destinations easier than 50% off our already very low fares. With dozens of beautiful and relaxing destinations to choose from, September is the perfect time to explore somewhere new or revisit a familiar favorite."

America's Affordable, Convenient and Reliable Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown nearly three million Customers on over 20,000 flights.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with faster and simpler travel, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines. In the first six months of 2023, Avelo has achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate and the second best on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 47 popular destinations across the U.S. states, including its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). Avelo will open a sixth base at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in September. For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

* 5‍0% off SEPT50 promo code discount applies to travel completed between 9/1‍/2‍3-9/30/2‍3. Must be purchased by 1‍1:5‍9 p.m. P‍T on 8‍/8/2‍3. Expiration date cannot be extended. To receive promo savings, enter promo code on aveloair.com when you begin your search. Per the Department of Transportation (DOT), advertised fares must include all government taxes and fees. Please note, this discount applies to base fare only, and does not apply to taxes or fees. Discount applies to one way or round trip bookings. Promo code is not redeemable for cash, and in the case of reservation cancellations, the promo savings will be forfeited. Seats are limited. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Restrictions may apply. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please visit Contract of Carriage.

