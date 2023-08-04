Histologics LLC, Announces Jannalee Johnson, Business Development Consultant for Gynecologic and Wound Care Expansion

Histologics, LLC Worldwide Gynecologic and Wound Care Expansion

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Histologics, LLC., a leader in the diagnostic field of tissue sampling, proudly welcomes Jannalee Johnson as their new Business Development Consultant for Gynecologic and Wound Care, effective Monday, July 24th, 2023. With a remarkable track record spanning over 15 years in the laboratory industry, Ms. Johnson brings a wealth of experience and expertise to further strengthen Histologics' position as a premier innovator in the diagnostic, gynecologic, and wound care sectors. Ms. Johnson's impressive career journey includes holding the position of Vice President of Sales at a prominent national women's health laboratory. During her tenure, she played a pivotal role in negotiating an exclusive contract for a biopsy device solely for the company to market in the North America and United Kingdom, expanded the company's market reach and establishing key strategic partnerships. Most recently she held the position of Senior Product Manager and Marketing Manager at XiFin, Inc., exemplifying her ability to develop innovative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and patients.

Award Winner Jannalee Johnson Joins Histologics LLC to Expand Business Development in Gynecology and Wound Care

Throughout her career, Jannalee Johnson has been the recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including the President's Club and Rookie of the Year, earned during her tenure with Leica Biosystems. These accolades underscore her outstanding sales acumen and unwavering commitment to excellence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jannalee to our team," said Neal Lonky, MD, MPH, Founder, CEO at Histologics, LLC. "Her extensive experience in the laboratory and healthcare industry, coupled with her remarkable achievements, makes her the perfect fit to lead our Business Development efforts in the Gynecologic and Wound Care segments. We are confident that under her guidance, we will continue to grow our worldwide footprint in our gynecologic and wound care divisions."

In her new role, Ms. Johnson will be responsible for fostering strategic partnerships, identifying business opportunities, and driving growth in the Gynecologic and Wound Care sectors worldwide. "Her unique insights and industry knowledge will undoubtedly elevate Histologics, LLC.'s position as an innovative leader in the field of tissue sampling" remarked Dr. Lonky.

"I have known Dr. Lonky for years. Over the years we have stayed in touch as the products have been developed, and now we can work together to make a significant difference in the lives of women and wound care patients around the world. Our shared vision is to provide more compassionate devices to healthcare professionals, resulting in a more empathetic experience for women who are having a biopsy or wound care patients, by offering more efficient tools, and overall cost savings for the providers. Being able to share these products with healthcare professionals, makes this a dream job.", said Jannalee Johnson.

Histologics, LLC. is thrilled to have Ms. Johnson join their team and looks forward to achieving new milestones and breakthroughs in the diagnostic healthcare industry with her business development leadership.

