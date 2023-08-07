ONE Summit Returns to Silicon Valley, Driving Innovation in Open Networking+Edge+AI, April 29-May 1, 2024

The networking & edge industry gathers to plan the next decade of disruption fueled by practical use cases in AI across Networking, Edge Compute / IOT, Open RAN plus open disruptive technology like Quantum Computing, WASM, 6G and more

Celebrating over a decade of thought leadership in open networking, the Open Networking and Edge Summit (ONE Summit) has served tens of thousands of attendees from across 5 continents and 200+ countries, from Enterprise, Cloud and Telecom Ecosystems

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Networking , the facilitator of collaboration and operational excellence across open source networking projects, announced the next ONE Summit event will take place April 29 - May 1, 2024 in San Jose, Calif. The move represents a return to the event's origin, over a decade ago in Silicon Valley, as the "Open Networking Summit."

Over the past ten plus years, the event has evolved from a focused conference on SDN and NFV to what we have today: a robust, cross-industry ecosystem gathering of the most innovative discussion topics within the broader networking and edge space, which now encompasses the next phase of innovation: AI+Networking, IoT/Edge and AI, Open RAN and Enhanced Connectivity/Access, Enterprise & Multi-Cloud Networking, Security, and more.

"We are eager to return to our roots in 2024 with a robust face-to-face event in Silicon Valley," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge, IoT, the Linux Foundation. "ONE Summit 2024 will usher in the next ten years of open source innovation across what was once 'networking' to 'open networking' - a massive cross-vertical ecosystem advancing as the world becomes more connected and immersive."

ONE Summit is the one industry event that brings together decision-makers and implementers for a week of activities that encompass co-located mini-summits from affiliated projects, industry-leading keynotes and robust breakout sessions as well as a two-day Developer and Testing Forum. These in-depth and interactive conversations focus on the technologies that connect people and data – including 5G/NextG, AI, Access, Edge, Telco, Cloud, Industry 4.0, Enterprise, Government Infrastructure, and more. ONE Summit provides a platform for direct engagement among global thought leaders, developers, and decision makers from across a growing ecosystem. As in the past, the conference will feature an extensive program of 80+ talks and sessions covering the most important and timely topics with diverse options for both business and technical sessions.

Watch the ONE Summit 2024 website for the latest information and updates in real time and get access to early bird promotions. Registration and call for papers will open later in 2023.

ONE Summit is made possible thanks to our generous sponsors. For information on becoming an event sponsor, view the sponsorship prospectus or email the team for more information.

LF Networking is always proud to collaborate with other leading orgs in the ecosystem through co-located events hosted by sister communities within the ecosystem. If your project or community is interested in hosting a co-located event at ONE Summit, email the team for more information.

ONE Summit Regional Days , new in 2023, are a series of smaller, localized ONE Summit events across the globe. These events feature the same great content from a traditional ONE Summit format – in-depth presentations and interactive conversations around Access, Edge, 5G and Cloud open-source technology developments – but in a smaller, more localized format.

Upcoming ONE Summit Regional Days include:

The LFN Developer & Testing Forum, community-generated technical sessions to address the challenges and celebrate successes, will take place in-person November 13-16, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. Stay tuned for more information; sessions from the recent June D&TF event are now available .

