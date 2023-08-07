VerifyMe to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 10, 2023

LAKE MARY, Fla., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) together with its subsidiaries, Trust Codes Global Limited ("Trust Codes Global") and PeriShip Global LLC ("PeriShip Global"), (together "VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company") provides brand owners time and temperature sensitive logistics, supply chain traceability and monitoring, authentication, and data-rich consumer engagement services, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on August 10, 2023. In conjunction with the release, VerifyMe has scheduled an investor conference call and webcast that day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Prepared remarks regarding the Company's financial and operational results will be followed by a question and answer period with the executive management team.

VerifyMe Logo (PRNewsfoto/VerifyMe, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The conference call may be accessed via webcast at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=s45ujf2v or by calling +1 (844) 282-4569 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-5614 internationally, and requesting the "VerifyMe Call." The presentation slides broadcast via the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the VerifyMe website the morning of the call. Participants must be logged in via telephone to submit a question to management during the call. Participants may optionally pre-register for the conference call and webcast at: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10181116/f9f8ae8850. The webcast and presentation slides will be archived on the Investors section of VerifyMe's website and will remain available for 90 days.

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME), together with its subsidiaries, PeriShip Global and Trust Codes Global, is a software driven logistics provider of high-touch, end-to-end logistics management. We provide logistics management from a sophisticated IT platform with proprietary databases, package and flight-tracking software, weather, and flight status monitoring systems, as well as dynamic dashboards with real-time visibility into shipment transit and last-mile events. In addition, VerifyMe and Trust Codes Global provide brand protection and consumer engagement solutions allowing brand owners to gather business intelligence. For additional information, please visit: https://www.verifyme.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "will," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the impact of inflation, reductions in discretionary consumer spending, and the COVID-19 pandemic, competition by key strategic partners, intellectual property litigation, the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities, the successful integration of our acquisitions (including the assets of PeriShip Global and Trust Codes Global), our ability to retain key management personnel, our ability to work with partners in selling our technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and arrangements with future partners, issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies and the efficiency of our authenticators in the field, our ability to successfully develop, implement, maintain, upgrade, enhance, and protect our information technology systems, and our ability to timely pay amounts due and comply with the covenants under our debt facilities. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in VerifyMe's Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled "Risk Factors." Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

