NASA to Discuss Temperature Data, Climate Goals

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of record-breaking temperatures in June, NASA will host a news conference at 11 a.m. EDT on Monday, Aug. 14, to discuss its latest climate data.

The news conference will air live on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, along with leading climate experts from the space agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), will discuss new findings from both agencies.

During the call, NASA also will underscore the breadth of its research, technology, and development aimed at measuring and mitigating climate change, which is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration.

Additional participants in the call include:

Kate Calvin , chief scientist and senior climate advisor, NASA Headquarters

Gavin Schmidt , director, NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, New York

Carlos Del Castillo , chief, Ocean Ecology Laboratory at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland

Sarah Kapnick , chief scientist, NOAA

In addition to expert interviews in English, Del Castillo is available for interviews in Spanish.

In July, NASA hosted a similar media event to highlight its climate work in the wake of NASA's June 2023 data showing that month as the hottest June on record.

To learn more about NASA's climate work, visit:

https://climate.nasa.gov

