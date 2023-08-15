My Home Park Expands Native Plant Gardens to New Regions, Offering Easy and Sustainable Landscaping Solutions

CLEVELAND, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- My Home Park, a leading provider of native plant gardens, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to include customers in New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, West Virginia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C, Rhode Island, Delaware and New Jersey, Missouri and Kentucky. With this expansion, My Home Park aims to bring the beauty and benefits of native plants to even more homeowners across the country.

My Home Park offers various native plant gardens, carefully selected based on location and grown sustainably by expert partnered growers. These plants are shipped directly to residential and commercial clients in the form of plugs, ensuring their quality and vitality. (PRNewswire)

Native plants have grown and evolved in a particular region for thousands of years and play a crucial role in providing habitats for pollinators, conserving water and stabilizing soil. These traits make them an excellent choice for environmentally conscious gardeners. In addition, native plants are low maintenance and can be easy to grow, especially for non-gardeners.

My Home Park offers various native plant gardens, carefully selected based on location and grown sustainably by expert partnered growers. These plants are shipped directly to residential and commercial clients in the form of plugs, ensuring their quality and vitality. "Native plants work best when planted as a community or garden, with different species. We have chosen to sell native plants in the form of fully-designed and biodiverse gardens to enhance the overall environmental impact that a customer can make," says David Levine, CEO of My Home Park.

My Home Park's native plant gardens are easy to install. The company provides a planting map with each garden, making it simple to create a visually appealing landscape. Contrary to the misconception that native plants can appear messy, My Home Park gardens can allow customers to plant well-structured and aesthetically pleasing combinations of native plants.

Fall (September thru mid-November) is an ideal time to plant native perennial species.

Currently serving customers in Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, and the California Bay Area, My Home Park is thrilled to extend its reach so that homeowners in the newly added states can have the opportunity to transform their landscapes into sustainable and visually stunning gardens.

To learn more about My Home Park's native plant gardens and to place an order, visit their website at www.myhomepark.com.

About My Home Park

My Home Park sells pre-designed native plant gardens, optimized for your zip code and intended to attract bees, butterflies and other beneficial creatures. These gardens are shipped straight to your door and make the entire process of growing native plants easier for customers - from identifying the right native species for your region to planting well-designed gardens to beautify your yard. We have done our homework so that you can enjoy the process of simply choosing the mix of native plants that you like most.

