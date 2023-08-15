Professional Transition Strategies Notches Inc. 5000 Honors for the Fourth Straight Year

The company ranks #1487 on Inc.'s list of America's fastest-growing private companies with a three-year revenue growth of over 300%

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Transition Strategies (PTS), a company that facilitates dental practice purchases and mergers & acquisitions, today announced it was included in Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year. PTS ranks #1487 with a three-year revenue growth of 317%.

"Receiving recognition from a distinguished program like the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year in a row validates the effort and expertise our team brings to the table for dental entrepreneurs as they navigate the industry's consolidation wave. I'm so proud to have this team represent and grow our company," said Kyle Francis, president and founder of PTS.

The 2023 honorees represent companies that have driven rapid revenue growth despite facing hurdles like inflationary pressure and the rising costs of capital.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . To learn more about PTS, please visit professionaltransition.com.

About Professional Transition Strategies

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Professional Transition Strategies helps dentists buy, sell or start practices, move to new offices or expand at a current location. The company is committed to client success and provides expert consulting services to help dental professionals improve operations, marketing, accounting and other facets of practice management. Find out more about PTS at www.professionaltransition.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

