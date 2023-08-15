Tech Visionary Tim Huckaby Joins LuciHub as Chief Technology Officer

AI-focused tech expert will enhance Lucihub's video production platform and mobile app.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucihub, the AI powered video production platform and mobile app, today announced the appointment of Tim Huckaby as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately. Huckaby will be managing the design and implementation of AI across the Lucihub software platform.

Lucihub hires former Microsoft exec as CTO.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim to the Lucihub team as our new CTO," said Amer Tayadon, CEO and founder of Lucihub. "His exceptional knowledge in AI, Computer Vision, and software architecture coupled with his remarkable accomplishments in the industry make him the perfect leader to drive Lucihub's technological advancements."

Huckaby boasts an extensive and impressive technology career spanning over 35 years which includes leadership roles on server product and architecture teams at Microsoft. While at Microsoft, Tim contributed to various Microsoft Server products gaining valuable experience in scalable enterprise software development. He holds prestigious titles such as Microsoft Global RD and Microsoft AI MVP.

Over the course of his career, Huckaby has shared the stage with notable executives like Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer delivering numerous keynote demos. He has received multiple awards for his exceptional technical and industry presentations at prominent conferences worldwide, including CES, and consistently ranks among the top-rated speakers. Most recently, Huckaby has been speaking on the ethics of AI for various industry conferences.

In addition to his speaking career, Mr. Huckaby is an accomplished writer who has authored three books and has been published in numerous magazine articles and internet publications. He collaborates directly with the Technology Press and financial analyst community contributing to technical messaging and industry comprehension.

"I am honored to join Lucihub, a company that is pushing the boundaries of technology to create innovative and user-centric solutions," said Tim Huckaby. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Lucihub and leveraging my experience to drive the use of AI technology."

As CTO, Huckaby will play a pivotal role in spearheading the design and integration of AI throughout the Lucihub software platform.

ABOUT LUCIHUB

Lucihub is an AI-powered video production platform and mobile app. Its service captures user-generated content from multiple collaborators and outputs professionally edited videos in hours not weeks. Lucihub combines technology and creativity to empower content creators to bring professional, timely content to market.

