SECTRA SIGNS ENTERPRISE IMAGING CONTRACT WITH ONE OF THE LARGER MULTI-REGION HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS IN THE US

SHELTON, Conn., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide Sectra One Cloud, its enterprise imaging cloud subscription service for diagnostic imaging, to a US based health system serving a multi-million strong patient community.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution (PRNewswire)

Sectra will, as the sole imaging IT provider oversee and deliver the end-to-end infrastructure through a turnkey, fully managed SaaS agreement. Expanding on Sectra's previously implemented solution for Ophthalmology this enterprise imaging solution will initially be leveraged by the health system's Radiology service teams and over time into additional imaging service lines including Pathology, Cardiology and Orthopaedics. The cloud solution will be operated in Microsoft Azure as part of a sub-contract agreement with Microsoft managed by Sectra.

"Health systems are under tremendous pressure to maintain patient excellence while balancing growing financial and staffing concerns," shared Isaac Zaworski, the President of Sectra, Inc. "Regardless of size or infrastructure challenges, Sectra is focused on driving down the costs and complexity of traditional on-premise solutions with highly scalable, high-performance enterprise imaging solutions as a service. We are thrilled for the opportunity to help this health leader execute a long-term multi-departmental imaging strategy as they focus on growing quality and sustainability in their health system."

The contracted order value for the implementation and use of subscription service until 2033 initially amounts to 227 million dollars, if the full term of the contract is realized, and does not include expansion plans into additional imaging service lines including, Pathology, Cardiology and Orthopaedics. The agreement was signed in June 2023 and is recognized in order bookings for the first quarter of the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

About Sectra

With 30 years of innovation and more than 2,000 installations around the globe, Sectra is a leading imaging IT provider to health systems worldwide. Sectra offers a complete enterprise solution comprised of imaging modules (radiology, cardiology, pathology, orthopedics, and ophthalmology), and a robust VNA. Over the last ten consecutive years, Sectra has been awarded Best in KLAS for highest customer satisfaction. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

Media Contacts:

Renee Stacey, Vice President of Marketing

Sectra, Inc.

E-mail: renee.stacey@sectra.com

Phone: +1 203 925 0899

Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO

Sectra AB

E-mail: torbjorn.kronander@sectra.se

Phone: +46 705 23 5227

