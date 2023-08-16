TOP 1 AIMS TO SURPASS 400 MPH AT UPCOMING SPEED TRIALS EVENT IN BOLIVIA

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From the August 16th to the 21st, Top 1 will host the Bolivia Speed Trials Event in Salar de Uyuni, located just south of the Andes.
The Top 1 Team Ack Attack will return to Bolivia, hoping to surpass the 400 mph (640 km/h) barrier on a motorcycle. Sanctioned by both the FIM and FIA, the expedition will be led by Mike Akatiff, creator of the Ack Attack streamliner. Currently holding the land speed record at 376/mph (605/kph), Rocky Robinson will pilot the streamliner with the assistance of a professional crew to guarantee peak performance during the attempt.
Over the past 20 years, Top 1 Oil has been an avid supporter of land-speed racing along with many other motorsport competitions. This upcoming event serves as an inspiration for other racers to push the boundaries of what's possible.
The following vehicles are in Bolivia, currently on their way to the salt flats!
FIM Motorcycles
Racer
Country
Vehicle
Goal
Al Lamb
USA
Sit-On Bike, Honda
Exceed 300 MPH
Mike Garcia
USA
Sit-On Bike, Suzuki
Exceed 300 MPH
Scott Horner
USA
Sit-On Bike, Suzuki
Exceed 300 MPH
Richard Assen
Australia
Suzuki
Exceed 300 MPH
Rocky Robinson
USA
Streamliner Suzuki
Exceed 400 MPH
Jamie Williams
USA
Sit-On MTT Turbine Bike, Snowmobile Suzuki
Attempting to Break Existing Records
FIA Cars
Racer
Vehicle
Goal
Jamie Williams
Streamliner
Exceed 300 MPH
Jim Knapp
Streamliner
Exceed 500 MPH
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Top 1 Oil Products