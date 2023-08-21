Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites Beef Liver Treats Wins "Dog Food Functional Diet Product of the Year" At The 2023 Pet Innovation Awards

Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites Are Nutrient-Rich Dog Treats Made From Premium Freeze-Dried Raw Beef Liver

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Badlands Ranch ™ is thrilled to announce their Superfood Bites Beef Liver Treats have been named the winner of the Dog Food Functional Diet Product of the Year award at this year's Pet Innovation Awards . This remarkable achievement highlights Badlands Ranch's commitment to redefining pet nutrition and enhancing the lives of our furry companions.

The Pet Innovation Awards recognize and celebrate companies and products that set the highest standards for quality, creativity, and positive impact in the pet product market. These awards showcase innovations across several categories that enhance the well-being of pets. With its innovative pet nutrition approach, Badlands Ranch Superfood Bites Beef Liver Treats exemplifies the excellence the awards seek. Badlands Ranch has delivered a premium product and elevated care and well-being standards across the entire pet industry.

What are Badlands Ranch Superfood Beef Liver Treats?

Superfood Bites Beef Liver Treats by Badlands Ranch are bite-sized nutritional powerhouse treats made from a single ingredient – premium freeze-dried raw beef liver. Packed with the goodness of this natural superfood, these treats support your dog's muscles and body weight while serving as a wholesome reward. With no fillers, preservatives, or by-products, these treats provide pure nourishment in every bite. Ideal for daily snacking, training rewards, or on-the-go treats, Superfood Bites offer healthy protein without replacing meals. These treats can be enjoyed straight from the bag, providing a simple, hydrating, and delicious option that stands apart from store-bought treats laden with harmful additives.*

About Badlands Ranch

Founded by Katherine Heigl, in collaboration with animal nutritionists, Badlands Ranch is an ultra-premium pet nutrition brand that provides carefully crafted pet food, treats, and supplements for optimal canine health. Badlands Ranch products are created using the highest quality, safety standards, and cooking practices to ensure maximum freshness and nutritional content. Each ingredient is hand-selected to support your dog's skin and coat, digestion, immune system, energy, and a well-balanced overall diet. Badlands Ranch currently offers dog food, treats, and a new superfood dog supplement Super 20 . To learn more about Badlands Ranch visit www.badlandsranch.com , @BadlandsRanchPets on Instagram and Facebook , Youtube , @BadlandsPets on Tiktok, and @BadlandsPets on Twitter.

About Katherine Heigl

Founder of Badlands Ranch, Katherine Heigl is an Emmy Award-winning and two-time Golden Globe-nominated actress, as well as a producer. She is best known for her starring roles in the feature films "The Ugly Truth," "27 Dresses" and "Knocked Up," as well as her work on ABC's critically acclaimed drama "Grey's Anatomy." This year, Heigl starred in and executive produced the second season of the Netflix series "Firefly Lane," an adaption of the best-selling novel by author Kristin Hannah. Heigl is married to singer-songwriter Josh Kelley and together they live in Utah with their three children. For the latest Katherine Heigl news, follow @katherineheigl on Instagram.

*All pets are unique. Your pet's results can and will vary.

