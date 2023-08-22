New American Funding Launches Nationwide Empowerment Events for Hispanic Community

Lender increases support for Latin individuals with Adelante events

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding is the nation's largest Hispanic-owned mortgage company. Founded by first-generation Hispanic-American Patty Arvielo in 2003, NAF helps individuals achieve homeownership, with a specific focus on supporting underserved communities who have previously been denied access to lending.

NAF is increasing its support for the Hispanic community by launching nationwide empowerment events called "Adelante."

That has helped NAF become one of the leading lenders to borrowers of all backgrounds. This is accomplished through unique initiatives, including Latino Focus, which aims to boost homeownership for the Hispanic community and enhance the quality of their lending experience.

Now, NAF is increasing its support for the Hispanic community by launching nationwide empowerment events that will provide valuable insights and knowledge on various topics, including new approaches to homeownership for the Latino community, empowering professional Latina women, and achieving top-tier success in one's profession.

The "Adelante" events will serve as a platform for industry leaders and professionals to share their expertise, experiences, and strategies with attendees who are eager to learn and grow.

This first-of-its-kind event is free, will take place in Spanish, and will feature top leaders in the Hispanic real estate community.

Initial Location: Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center

6000 West Osceola Parkway

Kissimmee, FL 34746

Date and Time: Thursday, August 24, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm EDT

"I'm incredibly proud to be part of a company that walks the walk when it comes to supporting the Latino and Hispanic community," NAF Vice President, Multi-Cultural Lending Caroline Isern said. "As the leader of NAF's Latino Focus initiative, I've seen the impact we have on this vitally important community. Our Adelante events will help us set more people on the path to success."

This event is the first roadshow of its kind. NAF will hold future Adelante events across the country.

Those interested in attending the event can reserve a spot by clicking here.

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 248,850+ loans for approximately $65.7 billion and approximately 190 nationwide locations. NAF was named #43 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2023. The company offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

View original content:

SOURCE New American Funding