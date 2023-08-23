AvidEdge Launches with a Mission to Transform Technology Executive Search

New Technology Executive Firm Employs a Unique Process to Vet and Onboard Candidates

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AvidEdge, a newly established retained technology executive search firm, offers a customized, hands-on approach to finding the most qualified candidates with the right industry and technology expertise. The Minneapolis-based, women-owned company provides a strategic process to recruiting technology leaders across the nation and exclusive transition support ensuring candidates thrive in their new role.

AvidEdge specializes in searches for Chief Information Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Digital Officer and other technology executive roles. AvidEdge's founders bring more than 30 years of combined experience in technology and executive recruitment. They understand that technology is not only a business imperative but the key to sustainable growth and will help unlock a company's competitive advantage in the marketplace.

"We leave no stone unturned in our search, leveraging our extensive network and proven methodologies to ensure that our clients discover the perfect match," said AvidEdge co-founder, Juliet Fox. "Finding the right leaders for organizations is our priority, and to do this, we focus on the bookends of the search process: an extensive discovery process and exemplary transition support."

AvidEdge offers a range of services, including AvidEdge Match™, its proprietary process to identify and vet candidates, and the AvidEdge Onboard Experience™, an exclusive 90-day customized coaching service that ensures that each executive is set up for success from day one, positioning them for both quick wins and long-term commitment.

"Research and our experience have shown that leaders fail during their first year on the job not because they can't deliver the necessary technical requirements of the job, but because they are not properly assimilated into the company's culture," said AvidEdge co-founder, Heather Lam. "Our exclusive onboarding process sets up both our clients and job candidates for success."

About AvidEdge

AvidEdge specializes in conducting high-integrity, world-class retained technology executive searches. The team of seasoned professionals goes above and beyond the typical transactional search to find the most qualified candidates with relentless integrity. AvidEdge's tagline, "Helping you unleash the power of talent and technology," embodies the company's commitment to helping its clients unlock their competitive advantage with their greatest asset: people. Learn more at www.avidedgesearch.com .

