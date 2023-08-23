ecoATM Gazelle Announces Release of Inaugural ESG Report

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global leader in mobile device re-commerce, ecoATM Gazelle ("ecoATM" or the "Company") announced the release of its inaugural 2009-2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report highlighting the company's goals and progress across priority areas including environmental sustainability, employee empowerment and well-being, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

For the past 12 years, the company has collected over 37 million devices diverting over 1.6 million CO2 tons of greenhouse gas emissions, accomplished through a network of over 5,600 automated kiosks. The ESG report findings confirm that the solution offered by ecoATM energizes the re-commerce revolution for smartphones and has been highly effective at helping communities achieve their sustainability goals by keeping devices out of landfills.

"We are immensely proud to publish our first-ever ESG report," said Stan Pavlovsky, CEO. "It articulates the values by which our company does its work every day and serves as a measuring tool for us to continue to do better."

The average American has 2.27 unused handset devices gathering dust in their drawers and replaces their mobile device on average every 2.75 years, according to recent estimates. ecoATM provides cutting-edge solutions that serve consumers seeking to recycle their used devices or purchase a refurbished smartphone, whether they engage in person or online, in a simple easy-to-use format.

By releasing this report, we are setting the stage to further boost the consumer experience and expand ecoATM's reach. The report is based on data gathered from the company's inception in 2009 through 2022 and provides a benchmark to establish company wide ESG goals and commitments. The company milestone is indicative of the growing and critical demand for technology to fuel the re-commerce of smartphones. ecoATM is committed to creating positive, enduring change in the world.

Read ecoATM's inaugural ESG Report and learn more about how you can participate in the smartphone re-commerce revolution.

