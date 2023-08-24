JETSET Pilates® Reveals First Year Franchise Success: Multi-Unit Deals in New York, Texas and North Carolina Establish National Footprint

JETSET Pilates also has multiple units on the way throughout Florida, from Miami to Tampa and Northeast Florida

MIAMI, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JETSET Pilates® - JETSET Pilates, the elevated athletic Pilates experience founded in Miami, continues its rapid expansion revealing franchise agreements have been signed in New York, Texas and North Carolina. In addition to the first out of state franchise agreements, JETSET Pilates studios are on the way throughout Florida, from South Florida to Tampa.

JETSET Pilates® (PRNewswire)

JETSET launched franchise applications in the summer of 2022 and less than a year later has franchise location agreements signed for more than 20 units, with new locations being sold monthly. The brand's leadership team projects triple digit unit numbers by 2025.

Founded by Tamara Galinsky in Miami Beach in 2010, JETSET Pilates is an internationally recognized brand with a large, loyal fanbase dedicated to the unique and challenging 50-minute workout.

With prominently located studio locations throughout its home city of Miami, JETSET's high level of brand visibility set the stage for the remarkable success of its franchise based expansion. While most new franchise models rely on existing customers in early rounds, JETSET surpassed expectations with inquiries among individuals new to the brand as well as applications from within its immediate community.

"The impressive reaction from franchise applicants is a testament to the strength of the JETSET Pilates brand and community that I am very proud of. As we scale at a rapid pace, we are passionate and focused on our franchise partner relationships, ensuring each JETSET Pilates location thrives." - Tamara Galinsky, JETSET Pilates Founder

The explosive growth is powered by a leadership team with a combined three decades of experience in boutique fitness and franchising.

"We are thrilled to bring JETSET Pilates to Texas as franchise partners. The brand, business model and team are remarkable. Class playlists are inspiring and you instantly know and love what the workout is doing for your body and mind. As corporate technology leaders, we have been blown away by the detail and transparency of the systems and tools JETSET has implemented to support franchise owner success." - Multi-unit franchise owners Alycia and Ryan O'Leary

The overwhelming number of first round franchise applicants are drawn to the brand's attractive business model which provides a unique pathway to successfully investing in the multi-billion dollar boutique fitness industry. Pilates is one of the fastest growing and most in demand workouts in that market, fueled by increasing numbers of people attracted to the high intensity, low impact style of movement that is appropriate for all ages and can be done daily.

JETSET Pilates signature 50-minute classes are set to energizing, curated playlists. Combining pilates-inspired exercises with seamless, efficient transitions, the method delivers transformative results, fast. The resistance and cardio training takes place on JETSET's specialized reformer, customized by the brand to fit the uniquely effective and efficient workout.

Class sizes are intimate with studios designed to accommodate a maximum of 12 to 16 reformers. JETSET instructors are trained to create personal connections with clients, ensuring everyone experiences a workout that is effective and appropriate for their personal goals. This personalized format is key to the luxury of the JETSET Pilates experience.

JETSET is excited to announce that they are extending the Area Representative opportunity to untapped markets, inviting seasoned entrepreneurs with a proven track record in business and franchise development to play a crucial role in the brand's rapid growth. The ARs will spearhead the expansion of JETSET in new markets, leading the recruitment and support of new franchisees while benefiting from an innovative royalty-sharing program.

JETSET Pilates studio locations coming soon include Fort Lauderdale, Downtown Miami, Coral Gables, Boca Raton (multiple studios), North Miami, Doral, Tampa (multiple studios in the Bay area), and Northeast Florida. National locations coming soon include Dallas (multiple studios), New York City (multiple studios) and Raleigh, North Carolina (multiple studios).

For information on franchising opportunities, visit: https://jetsetpilates.com/franchise/.

JETSET Pilates® first year franchise success: 20+ studios on the way (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JETSET Pilates