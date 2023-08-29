"Fan Out Loud" by Rocking Your College Gear with School Pride to Celebrate the 19th Annual College Colors Day

TV personality and former college athlete Jesse Palmer encourages fans to wear their school colors to commemorate the holiday

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th College Colors Day, a national holiday developed by collegiate licensing leader CLC to celebrate collegiate fandom and the official kickoff of college football, returns this year on Friday, September 1. College Colors Day encourages college fans across the country to show their school spirit by wearing their favorite college apparel on a single day.

College Colors Day Logo (PRNewswire)

College Colors Day celebrates collegiate spirit by encouraging fans to wear their favorite college gear on Sept. 1

This year's College Colors Day theme, "Fan Out Loud," urges fans to boldly express their passion for their favorite college teams and show off their pride through team apparel and other fan gear whether at work or school, close to their favorite campus or across the country.

"I'm extremely honored to partner with CLC to encourage fans across the country to show off their school spirit on College Colors Day and fan out loud," said Jesse Palmer, this year's official College Colors Day spokesperson. "As a former collegiate athlete and Florida Gator, there's nothing more exciting than the start of the new college football season. l hope college fans everywhere will join me in supporting their favorite school to fan out loud this September 1st—I'll be following along on social!"

Fans are invited to show their spirit and engage with other fans on social media by using #CollegeColorsDay.

"We are excited to celebrate another fun College Colors Day alongside our partner universities and all college sports fans to kick off the fall sports season," said Nicole Armentrout, CLC's Senior Vice President of Marketing. "This year, we are calling on all fans across the country to 'fan out loud' with their favorite college gear, whether you're watching games from your couch at home, the bleachers in the stadium, or a barstool at your favorite spot."

Fans can visit www.CollegeColorsDay.com to download graphics to support participating schools, get more information about the holiday, enter for a chance to win a trip for two with tickets to the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship in Houston via CLC's relationship with the College Football Playoff (CFP) and its foundation's Extra Yard for Teachers program. CLC is a division of LEARFIELD, the media and technology company powering college athletics.

About CLC

CLC is the nation's leading collegiate trademark licensing company with a mission to elevate college brands through insight and innovation. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver consumer connections and brand visibility for institutions through data-based, customized solutions that include impactful licensed merchandise strategies and innovative marketing platforms to navigate the ever-evolving consumer and retail marketplace. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CLC is guided by values to serve others, build trust, lead well, innovate often, and be passionate. Founded in 1981, CLC is a division of LEARFIELD, the media and technology company powering college athletics.

College Colors Day Fan Graphic (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CLC