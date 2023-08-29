FDA Roundup: August 29, 2023

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

On Monday, the FDA informed consumers in Treating and Dealing with ADHD about FDA-approved treatments to help reduce the symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, also known as ADHD, and improve functioning in children as young as age 6 years old.

University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine , and the Center for Integrative Global Oral Health at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine issued a On Friday, the American Dental Association Science and Research Institute, the, and the Center for Integrative Global Oral Health at theissued a new clinical practice guideline detailing dental pain management strategies for children . The development of this guideline was funded by an FDA-provided grant. An FDA-commissioned report by the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine recommended that the guideline be developed.

On Friday, the Interagency Food Safety Analytics Collaboration (IFSAC) — a collaboration between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) — published its upcoming priorities for calendar years 2024 - 2028

