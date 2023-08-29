Protein Gets Puffed! ONE Brands Launches New ONE Puffs Protein Cheese Puff

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Brands, known for its great-tasting and fun-flavored protein bars, is expanding to salty Protein Snacks with the launch of ONE Puffs! Protein-packed ONE Puffs bring a cheesy, crunchy, blast of flavor to every bite, and are now available at Walmart.

One Brands (PRNewswire)

ONE Puffs deliver that iconic cheese puff taste with 14 grams of protein, 3-4 net carbs, and 150 calories in two fun and delicious flavors: Shreddin' Cheddar and Spicy Nacho. The combination of protein, net carbs, and the classic cheese puff experience – including the cheese-dust that people can't get enough of – is perfect for a mid-afternoon and evening snack.

"ONE Brands is excited to announce that it is bringing the fantastic taste, awesome texture, and high protein it is known for to an all-new puffed snack! This is for anyone who loves the cheesy, savory crunch of a cheese puff and wants to bring that experience to the next level with an infusion of protein," said Michael Reese, Director of Marketing for ONE Brands.

ONE Puffs are now available at Walmart. They are sold in individual bags and in cases of 10 bags. For more information on ONE Puffs, please visit www.one1brands.com/products/one-puffs/.

About ONE Brands: ONE Brands offers a strong portfolio of totally indulgent flavors and desirable textures, inclusive of ONE Bar, ONE CRUNCH and ONE Coffee Shop, and ONE Puffs. Each ONE Bar packs 20g of protein, each ONE CRUNCH bar packs 12g of protein, each ONE Coffee Shop bar packs 20g of protein alongside 65mg of caffeine - all while containing 1g of sugar - and each ONE Puffs pack 14 grams of protein with a cheesy, crunchy, blast of flavor. ONE Brands protein bars and snacks are perfect for breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacking, post-workout recovery, or just because. The roster of over 20 powerfully delicious flavors can be found at Amazon, Walmart, Target and other specialty and regional grocers. Need protein? You've Found the ONE.

Protein-packed ONE Puffs bring a cheesy, crunchy, blast of flavor to every bite (PRNewswire)

