Specialty1 Partners Endorses Synchrony's CareCredit Credit Card as the Premier Patient Financing Solution for Dental Surgery Procedures

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer financing company, and Specialty1 Partners, the market leader in specialty dental practice support services, today announced a five-year partnership, making Synchrony's CareCredit health and wellness credit card the premier financing solution for the network of more than 225 endodontic, periodontic and oral surgery offices nationwide which are supported by Specialty1 Partners.

"Often times, the patients who end up at specialty oral health providers didn't anticipate needing that care. When a routine trip to the dentist also turns into an unexpected trip to a specialist for a root canal or other procedure, CareCredit can help," said Bete Johnson, SVP and GM, Dental, Synchrony. "Unexpected costs should never be a barrier to accessing dental care. One of our biggest value adds is our network of general dentists and revolving line of credit that gives patients a payment option they can use at both their general dentist and specialist. Our partnership with Specialty1 means that more patients will now have options to pay for the treatment plan the specialist recommends."

This partnership is central to Specialty1 Partners' doctor-founded, doctor-led vision of helping dental surgical practices optimize their operations and elevate patient care. CareCredit will offer the practices supported by Specialty1 Partners with payment education and training, comprehensive financing options and resources to have confident and successful cost-based conversations with patients and financial solutions to help manage their out-of-pocket dental costs.

"Specialty1 Partners' rapid growth is based on our success in heightening providers abilities to care for their patients by easing the burden of administrative tasks so that the patients' needs can be their number one priority," said Nate Mote, COO, Specialty1 Partners. "By integrating Synchrony's financial tools and introducing CareCredit, we will help alleviate the stress surrounding financial matters for both providers and their patients."

CareCredit is endorsed by several of the largest dental associations, including the American Dental Association (ADA), the Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) and the American Association of Dental Office Management (AADOM). CareCredit is integrated in more than 80% of all dental practice management software solutions, making it easy for dental teams to accept and for patients to apply. For providers, payments made using CareCredit are reimbursed in two business days, and CareCredit handles the collection and payment process on their behalf, easing administrative workflows.

Patients looking for a modern, flexible way to pay for dental care can apply for the CareCredit health and wellness credit card in a dental practice, online, on any smart device, or over the phone. A credit decision is made within minutes and if approved, patients can use their account to pay for dental treatments and services right away. CareCredit has a wide range of financing options available on qualifying purchases, from 6 to 60 months, for treatment sizes small to large. Additionally, patients can use the Provider Locator to locate a specialist near them.

About Specialty1 Partners

Specialty1 Partners dba for Endo1 Partners Holdings, LLC provides comprehensive business and operational support services to its endodontic, oral surgery, and periodontic practices. The company partners with best-in-class dental surgical specialists nationally and supports them, so they can spend more time providing high-quality dental care to their patients. For more information, visit www.Specialty1Partners.com.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

