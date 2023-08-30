Balance Point Announces its Follow-On Investment in Concord Servicing

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated fund, Balance Point Capital Partners V, L.P., is pleased to announce its follow-on investment in Concord Servicing Corporation ("Concord", "the Company"), a portfolio company of Inverness Graham Investments ("IGI"). Balance Point provided a creative, flexible financing solution that facilitated Concord's acquisition of Equiant.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, Concord is a full-scope loan servicer delivering innovative, flexible, and scalable portfolio servicing and SaaS solutions to meet the demands of loan originators and capital providers across multiple asset classes including home improvement, solar, energy efficiency, and vacation ownership.

Based in Chandler, Arizona, Equiant is a loan servicer in the vacation ownership market with a $1.5 billion loan portfolio including more than 175,000 individual consumer loans. Equiant offers software solutions and servicing expertise for loan account receivables, billing, collateral document management, backup servicing, securitizations, debt recovery and disaster recovery.

"Balance Point is excited to continue its partnership with IGI and the Company. Both Concord and Equiant are established industry leaders, and the combined platform will benefit from increased scale and operational synergy," said Balance Point Partner Adam Sauerteig.

Jason Alexander, CEO of Concord, said "Balance Point's understanding and support of our business have been essential as we have continued to pursue our growth objectives, and their creative capital structuring was instrumental to completing this transaction. We are very pleased to continue our partnership with Balance Point."

