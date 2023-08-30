CIVIX ANNOUNCES SALE OF CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE DIVISION, SHARPENS FOCUS ON EMPOWERING STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civix, a leading public sector software and services firm, announced today that it has sold its Critical Infrastructure division to Modaxo Inc. ("Modaxo"), a global technology organization focused on moving the world's people.

This is a major leap forward in our ongoing mission to transform the public sector.

The sale is part of Civix's strategy to focus on its core business serving state and local governments. It will enable Civix to reinvest resources and capital into its team of public sector experts and suite of government technologies.

"This is a major leap forward in our ongoing mission to transform the public sector and strengthens our ability to help government agencies deliver on theirs," said Tom Amburgey, CEO of Civix.

Since rebranding as Civix in 2020, the company has made significant investments in meeting the evolving needs of state and local governments. It opened a Center of Excellence in Heathrow, Fla. with all the features of a major software development firm focused exclusively on innovation in GovTech. It integrated DemTech's full suite of software into the Civix Elections Management Platform to create an end-to-end system. And it deepened its bench of former public servants, information security professionals, and government technology experts.

"No one understands the challenges facing governments like we do, and our commitment to overcoming them with innovative solutions has never been stronger," said Amburgey.

As a Modaxo portfolio company, the Critical Infrastructure's portfolio of integrated airport software will operate under the TADERA brand. Emerging from the division's desire to facilitate the next era of transportation and aviation software, TADERA's technology will continue to help some of the world's busiest airports improve their safety and fiscal position.

"The TADERA team brings an incredible amount of domain experience within the aviation and airport space, as they have worked in and supported every sector of airport management," commented Rod Jones, Modaxo's Head of Americas. "That deep understanding of their customers' business processes is the reason why the company has been trusted by so many airports around the world. We welcome them to Modaxo."

"We are excited to make Modaxo our home and to leverage its network's expertise and resources to better meet the needs of our clients across the aviation industry," said Tim Walsh, the Critical Infrastructure division's President who will serve as the new Modexo portfolio company's General Manager."

The acquisition of Civix CI also includes solutions for the Energy sector which are marketed separately under the original GCR brand. For more information on GCR, please visit www.gcrinc.com.

About Civix

With a team of nearly 400 in offices across North America, Civix delivers software and services to transform the public sector, including elections, ethics, business services, grants, disaster recovery, and more. Civix is an HKW portfolio-company that combines Civix's established leadership and track record for excellence with the added empowerment of HKW's financial and management strength. Learn more at gocivix.com.

About TADERA

TADERA provides software and integrated technology that improves the safety and fiscal position of airports. The company serves the Federal Aviation Administration, state aeronautics departments, and over 100 individual airports worldwide. Learn more at www.tadera.com.

About Modaxo

Modaxo is a global technology organization passionate about moving the world's people. Working both together and independently, our collective of businesses are committed to delivering software and technology solutions that help connect people with the places they need to go for work, family, and everyday life. Learn more at Modaxo.com.

