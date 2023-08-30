Kong Unveils Speakers and Agenda for API Summit 2023

Sixth Annual Virtual Conference Scheduled for Sept. 28-29, Featuring Speakers from Andreessen Horowitz, Aviva, Mercedes-Benz, Rabobank, Nordstrom, SeatGeek and Netflix; Top Sponsors Include AWS, Cisco and Wipro

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kong Inc. , a leading developer of cloud API technologies, announced today the agenda and speaker line-up for its sixth annual API Summit, which will take place virtually on Sept. 28-29, 2023.

API Summit 2023 (formerly known as Kong Summit) is an event focused on exploring the next generation of API and microservices innovation and real-world solutions to the biggest challenges facing builders and businesses today. In addition to keynotes, announcements and sessions from the Kong team, the two-day event's line-up includes talks from innovators and visionaries at organizations like AWS, Andreessen Horowitz, Netflix, Mercedes-Benz, Vanguard, Aviva, SeatGeek, Rabobank, Nordstrom, Parsons, McAfee and DocuSign.

For the full list of speakers and sessions, see the agenda . API Summit 2023 is free with registration .

"Leaders at top global companies anticipate creating more APIs in the next five years than all of the APIs they've created to date," said Marco Palladino, CTO and co-founder of Kong. "API Summit 2023 is a chance for technology leaders, developers and architects to look ahead and prepare for the challenges and opportunities coming around APIs and microservices."

The two-day conference will include more than 100 sessions and hands-on workshops with over 40 hours of content on everything from ensuring reliable connectivity across APIs, Kubernetes, microservices and service meshes to the latest innovations, such as generative AI.

"Generative AI has the potential to reshape entire industries, creating unprecedented opportunities for innovation. We believe the growth in AI will usher in an exponential increase in APIs, and create even more demand for robust infrastructure software to manage it all," said Martin Casado, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz.

With the average cost of a security breach estimated to be $6.1 million, security remains a top area of interest — and API Summit 2023 includes multiple sessions focused on API security and zero-trust architecture. Other topics covered will include API monetization, a practice many organizations today are exploring to generate revenue from their APIs.

"Participating in API Summit 2023 is an invaluable experience for our development team. As a leading insurer in the UK, we understand the critical role that APIs play in driving our digital transformation journey. This summit not only offers us insights into the latest trends and best practices in API and microservices development, but it also provides a unique platform to collaborate with other industry leaders and innovators," said Gurinder Parmar, Engineering Program lead, Aviva.

Sponsors of this year's event include AWS, Wipro, Infosys, Cisco, NeosAlpha, Imperva and Moesif. A portion of these sponsorships goes to the World Wildlife Fund.

Additionally, Kong will be hosting its third annual hackathon. The all-virtual 2023 API Summit Hackathon will be focused on API innovation using artificial intelligence. Entries will be accepted from Aug. 28 to Sept. 27. For more information and to enter, visit the API Summit Hackathon page.

