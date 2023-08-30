Last Call: 2024 Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition Salutes Unprecedented Run as North America's Apex Predator of the Truck World

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

2024 Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition offers new, unique exterior colors and premium content to mark the conclusion of TRX production

Production of current-generation Ram 1500 TRX, powered by the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8 engine, concludes at the end of 2023

Ram's 2024 model-year production limited to up to 4,000 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition models worldwide in addition to non-Final Edition models

Ram TRX cemented Ram Truck as North America's off-road truck leader when it debuted in 2020 as a 2021 model

Engineered to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability, Ram TRX significantly outperforms every other truck

Ram today announced the 2024 Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition as a proper send-off for the apex predator of the truck world. Ram TRX production will conclude at the end of 2023. The Ram TRX cemented Ram Truck as North America's off-road truck leader when it debuted in 2020 as a 2021 model, setting new benchmarks for power and performance among half-ton pickup trucks with the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8 engine.

"The introduction of the Ram 1500 TRX ushered in a significant shift in off-road performance trucks with a halo effect that will last for years to come," said Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO - Stellantis. "This current chapter in Ram's high-performance trucks is coming to a close, but it's not the end of TRX's story. While we'll have more news to come at a later date, we're proud to offer our loyal performance enthusiasts the very special TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition."

The apex predator of the truck world is rated at 702 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque with the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, powering the Ram TRX to a top speed of 118 mph. Combined with a high-torque-capacity TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, Ram TRX launches from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds with a quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph.

Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition

The 2024 Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition offers high-performance truck buyers one last chance to own a piece of automotive history. Available in eight exterior colors, including three new and unique ones – Delmonico Red, Night Edge Blue and Harvest Sunrise – the Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition allows for even greater personalization and features a unique combination of technology, graphics, performance and exterior appearance straight from the factory.

The 2024 Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition offers highly exclusive content, including Satin Titanium bead-lock capable wheels with a matching 6.2-liter hood badge and bed decal. Inside, the exclusive content includes Patina stitching on the dashboard, seats and an embroidered "TRX" seat back logo. A TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition cluster splash screen, ultra-premium center console badge showcasing the build number, passenger-side TRX dashboard badge in Satin Titanium finish and Triaxle-suede door panel inserts are also included. The interior also includes 4x4 weave matte carbon fiber on the instrument panel, doors, console and steering wheel. Additional standard equipment includes a 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, Head-Up Display, digital rearview mirror and 8-way power driver and passenger seats. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist, pedestrian emergency braking blind-spot and cross-path detection and ParkSense front and rear park assist with stop.

The 2024 Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition offers the proven and reliable high-performance 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, delivering top output for extended driving sessions without degradation in performance. Rated at 702 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque, the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8 engine powers the Ram TRX to a top speed of 118 mph. Combined with a high-torque-capacity TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, the Ram TRX delivers an enhanced level of performance: 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph.

The Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition is available at a starting price of $117,625, plus $1,995 destination, and will be available starting in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2022 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the third straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

