Teleperformance Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Industry-Leading Competitive Strategy in Europe

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, today announced that Frost & Sullivan recognized the company with the 2023 European Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its digital transformation, security, and its multilingual hubs supported by the Company's unique Cloud Campus remote work program.

In honoring Teleperformance, Frost & Sullivan cited the Company's ongoing digital transformation which leverages technology, analytics, and process excellence to ensure integrated customer experience management solutions for its global client base. It also noted the Company's attention to security within its multilingual hubs.

Additionally, Frost & Sullivan recognized Teleperformance in Portugal as the epicenter of The Company's multilingual hub strategy and a destination of highly qualified talent. Teleperformance in Portugal has 14,000 team members serving clients in 37 languages across 67 markets. The Company's strong multilingual talent is enabled by the Company's unique Cloud Campus remote work model, which provides flexible, agile and resilient smartshoring service options to customers including virtual, domestic, and international staffing to support a variety of client language support needs across the globe.

"Frost & Sullivan believes that the Teleperformance Cloud Campus hub model is a very efficient and effective model for hiring, training, and managing remote teams while ensuring exceptional, consistent customer experience. It is a clear differentiator in the market as service provider BPOs vie for qualified multilingual agent talent," said Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The Teleperformance team in Portugal leverages a portfolio of artificial intelligence-driven services, from front-office customer care to back-office functions.

"Teleperformance in Portugal utilizes a state-of-the-art suite of information technology systems, contact center applications and advanced security tools. The company purposely designed these to facilitate and enhance the interactions between agents and customers," noted DeSalles.

Each year Frost & Sullivan presents the award to a company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger sector share, competitive brand positioning and customer satisfaction. The firm's Best Practice awards recognize companies in various regional and global sectors for outstanding achievement and strategic product development.

