Americase and Shmuel De-Leon Energy Host Battery Safety Seminar Focusing on Lithium-Ion Battery Transportation, Storage and Regulations

— Hands-on Seminar will Present the Latest in Battery Knowledge, Trends, and Best Practices and Feature Live Demonstrations of Battery Fire Suppression and Containment —

WAXAHACHIE, Texas, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Americase is excited to announce its first-ever Battery Safety, Storage, and Transportation Seminar in partnership with Shmuel De-Leon Energy, Ltd . Held at the Americase facility in Waxahachie, TX on Friday, September 8th, 2023, the seminar provides attendees with the opportunity to hear from foremost industry experts and learn the latest in battery safety knowledge and best practices. In addition to this valuable training, a portion of the seminar will be dedicated to thermal runaway containment and fire suppression demonstrations and other expert-led hands-on sessions.

Americase will host a Battery Safety, Storage, and Transportation Seminar with Shmuel De-Leon Energy, Ltd. on Sept. 8 .

While lithium-ion batteries have fostered incredible innovation across industries, the safety concerns they present warrant equally innovative handling, transportation, and storage technology. That's why Americase and Shmuel De-Leon Energy Ltd. are excited to present this seminar as an opportunity to bring battery professionals and experts together for one day of comprehensive training and in-depth discussion.

The day's agenda will include presentations and discussions on everything from lithium battery shipping regulations and battery safety equipment to on-site lithium battery storage and how to handle battery safety events. Representing over 30 years of work in the field of battery safety, presenters will include the leading experts Shmuel De-Leon of Shmuel De-Leon Energy Ltd., Bob Richard and Mike Pagel of HazMat Safety Consulting, Chris Egloff of Americase, and more.

The seminar will conclude with a variety of battery safety field testing demonstrations to show attendees some of the actual tests used to verify product compliance and regulatory standards. Conducted by Raymond James, Principal Engineer at Fulcrum Testing, these live demos will provide practical examples of the subjects discussed during the seminar.

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors.

About Shmuel De-Leon Energy, Ltd.

Founded in 2010 and located in Hod-Hasharon, Israel, Shmuel De-Leon Energy, Ltd. provides battery consulting services to customers around the world. Led by internationally-renowned battery expert, Shmuel de-Leon, the company develops unique battery and battery-related products – and the services needed to support them. These unique products and services are designed to save customers time, effort, and resources, creating the most optimal battery solution possible. The need for EV, ESS, and portable applications is the driving force behind the strong demand for battery solutions, and Shmuel De-Leon Energy Ltd. works with more than 2,500 customers around the world to meet that demand.

About HazMat Safety Consulting

HazMat Safety Consulting is a dangerous goods (DG) consulting firm that specializes in navigating transport regulations both domestically and internationally, helping companies simplify the complex world of dangerous goods compliance and logistics. While some DG consulting firms just interpret regulations without the knowledge and experience needed to understand the intent and objective behind the regulation, HazMat Safety Consulting brings a unique approach – with their team's experience in regulation and industry consulting alike, they ideate solutions and help clients understand the answers to the challenges they face while ensuring compliance with complex regulations.

About Fulcrum Testing

Fulcrum Testing specializes in testing energetic materials and products, focusing on lithium-ion batteries and the products they power. Through their team of test engineers and expertise in safe battery storage and transportation, Fulcrum Testing creates custom testing strategies to ensure clients' products meet and exceed industry standards and certifications. When it comes to the dangerous goods industry, Fulcrum Testing is the laboratory companies and manufacturers trust to conduct their lithium battery and packaging safety and performance tests.

