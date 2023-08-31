COMING THIS NFL SEASON, COUSIN SAL ON FANDUEL TV

New Original Programming From Cousin Sal Iacono And Spotify's The Ringer Will Debut Next Week On FanDuel TV

LOS ANGELES , Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America, and Spotify's The Ringer have strengthened their ongoing partnership by launching new original programming featuring Sal Iacono, best known as Cousin Sal, airing on FanDuel TV.

Fanduel TV Logo (PRNewswire)

Two shows featuring Cousin Sal will be coming to FanDuel TV and FanDuel TV+, launching next week. Every Friday at 9:00 AM ET beginning September 8, Cousin Sal will host "Cousin Sal's Winning Weekend," a gambling show previewing the upcoming weekend of college and NFL football. Additionally, starting Sunday, September 10, Cousin Sal will also be one of the regular hosts of the new weekly live NFL pregame show "Ringer Wise Guys." Every Sunday morning at 11:00 AM ET, Sal will be joined by the "East Coast Bias" crew from "The Ringer Gambling Show" — John Jastremski, Joe House and Raheem Palmer — to dive into their favorite bets, parlays, teasers and props for Sunday's NFL slate. They'll occasionally be joined by special guests from the Ringer universe including Bill Simmons, Benjamin Solak and Sheil Kapadia. "Ringer Wise Guys" will also be simulcast live on FanDuel TV's official YouTube channel .

"Sal and I have been working closely together since 2002, and it's gone better than just about any Hollywood marriage with the possible exception of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick," Simmons said. "It's going to be great to do even more stuff with him and a wonderful creative partner like FanDuel. I'm so excited that I've finally forgiven Sal for getting me suspended from ESPN in 2014."

"When Bill Simmons approached me about returning to The Ringer and FanDuel TV, I had only one demand," said Iacono. "Thankfully he was able to deliver on 14 Taylor Swift tickets for my wife and all her Soul Cycle pals. Good job by him!"

Additionally, on September 4 and 5 at 9:00 AM ET, FanDuel TV will air two special editions of The Ringer's "The Bill Simmons Podcast" featuring Simmons and Cousin Sal's annual pre-season "over/under" predictions for each NFL team. FanDuel TV will air another special edition of the "The Bill Simmons Podcast" during the week of Super Bowl LVII.

"Ringer content on FanDuel TV has performed exceptionally well since the beginning of our partnership earlier this year," executive producer and SVP of FanDuel TV Kevin Grigsby said. "We are thrilled to add even more original programming that will resonate with our audience."

About FanDuel TV & FanDuel TV+

FanDuel Group launched FanDuel TV and its new OTT platform FanDuel TV+ in September 2022 as a broadly distributed linear cable network and OTT channel. FanDuel TV has quickly established itself as a destination for live sports and complementary sports programming including award winning horse racing coverage, professional basketball and exclusive shows including "Up and Adams" hosted by Kay Adams, "Run it Back" co-hosted by Michelle Beadle and Shams Charania and syndicated content from Bill Simmons The Ringer network. FanDuel TV and FanDuel TV+ are the first linear/digital networks dedicated to sports wagering content and delivering more live sports programming than any other network in America. FanDuel TV+ is free to download for existing FanDuel customers with accounts on any of its sportsbook, casino, horse racing or daily fantasy platforms. Download the FanDuel TV+ app FREE on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV connected devices. Get a full list of channels where FanDuel TV is available HERE . Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok .

About The Ringer

The Ringer, launched by Bill Simmons in 2016 and acquired by Spotify in 2020, is a website, podcast network and video production house creating an innovative blend of sports, pop culture, politics and tech content. The Ringer Podcast Network includes over 50 popular podcasts, featuring chart-topping shows such as The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Rewatchables and The Ryen Russillo Podcast, among many others. Ringer Films, launched in 2018, produces long and short-form non-scripted programming, including the recent Prime Video documentary Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey, the critically acclaimed HBO documentaries André the Giant, Showbiz Kids, and Music Box, a collection of documentary films that explore pivotal moments in the music world.

About Spotify Podcasts

As the leading audio podcast platform worldwide, Spotify is the #1 podcast publisher in the U.S. and holds the top spot in numerous international markets. With over 5 million podcast titles available in 170+ markets, there are now over 100 million podcast listeners on Spotify. Since entering the podcast space in 2019, consumption has grown more than 1400%, and over half a billion people have listened to a podcast on the platform. In addition, 165 Spotify Original and Licensed shows have hit #1 on the Spotify charts across 99 markets in 2022.

