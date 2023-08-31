KX ACCELERATES REAL-TIME ANALYTICS, AI, AND MACHINE LEARNING FOR GOOGLE CLOUD CUSTOMERS

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KX, the global pioneer in vector and time-series data management, has announced the native availability of kdb Insights and kdb Insights Enterprise on Google Cloud Marketplace. Representing a significant milestone in KX's partnership with Google Cloud, customers can now accelerate AI, machine learning, IoT automation, and generative AI-powered applications on Google Cloud.

With native support for Python, SQL, and the ability to process time series and vector data in real-time, KX's technology gives data scientists, data engineers, and application developers the ability to combine real-time, historical, and vector embeddings for smarter, faster business decision making.

When combined with Google Cloud's speed, scale, security, and AI capabilities, customers will benefit from faster deployment, efficiency, and global availability to deliver lower total cost of ownership and ease of operation.

Jonny Press, CTO at Data Intellect: "There's rapidly growing demand for real-time analytics and vector processing in the cloud, as customers look to take advantage of the transformational opportunities being afforded by AI. We're delighted to be working with KX on helping customers generate maximum business value from running the industry-leading time series and vector database technology on Google Cloud."

Ashok Reddy, CEO, KX: " Combining our real time analytics and our vector database with the elasticity and scalability of Google Cloud infrastructure will help enterprises rapidly accelerate their journey towards more real time and effective business decision making. We look forward to developing our partnership with Google Cloud, allowing customers to accelerate their data analytics, vector search, and generative AI workloads."

"As a part of their digital transformation strategies, many enterprises are seeking comprehensive solutions to capture, analyze, and visualize real-time and historical data," says Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. "We're happy to welcome KX's solution to Google Cloud Marketplace to help customers across a range of industries to better derive insights and improve business outcomes."

KX's solution enriches traditional data warehouses and lakehouse stores for a more complete, real-time view of the business. Integrating seamlessly with Google Cloud's ability to migrate, build, and optimize apps across hybrid environments, KX gives current and prospective customers an unrivalled choice in data management.

kdb Insights and kdb Insights Enterprise are available on Google Cloud Marketplace now. For more information please visit: https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/product/kx-kdb-vm-public/kdb-insights-and-insights-enterprise-license-only

About KX

Our mission is to accelerate the speed of data and AI-driven business innovation, enabling customers to transform into real-time, intelligent enterprises. Built for the most demanding data environments, KX is trusted by the world's top investment banks, life and health sciences, semiconductor, telecommunications, and manufacturing companies.

Time series and vector data management are at the heart of our products, independently benchmarked as the fastest on the market. They help our customers process data at unmatched speed and scale and empower developers, data scientists, and data engineers to build high-performance data-driven applications and turbo-charge their favorite analytics tools in the cloud, on-premise, or at the edge.

Ultimately, our technology enables the discovery of richer, actionable insights for faster decision making which drives competitive advantage and transformative growth for our customers. KX operates across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

