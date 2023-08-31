THE PROSTATE CANCER FOUNDATION CHALLENGES AMERICA TO GET HEALTHY THIS SEPTEMBER

PCF celebrates Prostate Cancer Awareness Month with second annual 108 Miles in September Run/Walk Challenge and 30 Foods in 30 Days Challenge

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is challenging all Americans to Get Healthy with PCF by joining two Prostate Cancer Awareness Challenges: 108 Miles in September Run/Walk Challenge and 30 Foods in 30 Days Healthy Eating Challenge.

Visit pcf.org. (PRNewswire)

One in eight men will get prostate cancer in their lifetimes. For Black men, it's one in six. Research shows that 20 percent of cancer is preventable through healthy habits like good nutrition and regular physical activity. Such lifestyle factors play a key role in health risks, health equity, and outcomes. While eating healthy and exercising can't stop you from getting cancer, research shows that it can lower your risk.

108 Miles in September Run/Walk participants can join a private Facebook group, track their mileage and cheer one another on virtually as they complete 108 miles in 30 days for the one in eight men that will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetimes. They can also create personal Facebook fundraisers to raise funds for prostate cancer research while raising awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. More than 1,700 participants have joined the group to date.

30 Foods in 30 Days Healthy Eating Challenge participants receive PCF's Periodic Table of Healthy Foods, information about the complex set of compounds that make up these foods and how they may be related to prostate cancer, and delicious recipes to try for a month of healthful eating.

In addition to the Get Healthy with PCF Challenges, PCF has additional activities planned during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

September 5 at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT PCF will host a Facebook Live event "Exercise, Nutrition & Prostate Cancer" featuring PCF-funded investigator Lorelei Mucci , ScD, MPH. Dr. Mucci's expertise and area of research is cancer epidemiology. She is the Director of the Cancer Epidemiology and Cancer Prevention Program within the Department of Epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. In addition, she is the Leader of the Cancer Epidemiology Program at the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center. Registration in the



Onat 5 p.m. ET/PCF will host a Facebook Live event "Exercise, Nutrition & Prostate Cancer" featuring PCF-funded investigator, ScD, MPH. Dr. Mucci's expertise and area of research is cancer epidemiology. She is the Director of the Cancer Epidemiology and Cancer Prevention Program within the Department of Epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. In addition, she is the Leader of the Cancer Epidemiology Program at the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center. Registration in the Run/Walk private Facebook group is required to attend.

Charles J. Ryan , MD. Dr. Pinsky is a board-certified physician, addiction medicine specialist, prolific broadcaster hosting multiple TV and radio shows and podcasts across a variety of topics, and PCF Board member. Drs. Ryan and Pinsky will discuss the emotional health issues patients face, anxiety around PSA levels, tips for stress management and relaxation, the effects on partners, and sources of support. September 26, 2023 , 7:30 p.m. ET . For more information and to register, visit



PCF Webinar Series – Let's Talk About It: Mental and Emotional Health in Prostate Cancer Healthy eating and exercise are important, and mental and emotional wellness is an equally vital part of prostate cancer treatment and recovery. This webinar features "Dr. Drew" Pinsky, MD, as our guest in conversation with host PCF CEO, MD. Dr. Pinsky is a board-certified physician, addiction medicine specialist, prolific broadcaster hosting multiple TV and radio shows and podcasts across a variety of topics, and PCF Board member. Drs. Ryan and Pinsky will discuss the emotional health issues patients face, anxiety around PSA levels, tips for stress management and relaxation, the effects on partners, and sources of support.. For more information and to register, visit here

SoHo House Get Healthy with PCF Dining Options – During the month of September, SoHo House menus will feature a special healthy recipe curated by PCF Executive Chef Beth Ginsburg . A portion of the proceeds for that menu item benefits PCF. Barry's Boot Camp has committed to joining with SoHo House in supporting the Get Healthy with PCF campaign.

More information on how to Get Healthy with PCF and join the 108 Miles in September Run/Walk and the 30 Food in 30 Days Healthy Eating Challenge is available here.

Connect with PCF on Facebook TwitterX Instagram

About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world's leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving prostate cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has been responsible for raising more than $1 billion in support of cutting-edge research by more than 2,200 research projects at 245 leading cancer centers in 28 countries around the world. Since PCF's inception, and through its efforts, patients around the world are living longer, suffering fewer complications, and enjoying better quality of all life. PCF is committed to creating a global public square for prostate cancer, in service to our mission of ending death and suffering from the disease. Learn more at pcf.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Staci L. Vernick

Prostate Cancer Foundation

svernick@pcf.org

press@pcf.org

610-812-6092

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prostate Cancer Foundation