Dyness will exhibit at RE+ 2023 with latest energy storage solutions

LAS VEGAS, Sept 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyness, a global leading energy storage technology innovator, has garnered market acclaim for its innovative and diverse product portfolio and high-quality services. Since its foundation, Dyness has remained committed to its global expansion strategy and has successfully established its presence in over 100 countries and regions worldwide. By now, Dyness has brought green energy into more than 300,000 families.

RE+ is the largest gathering of energy professionals in North America and will bring together industry experts, products, and professional development opportunities that drive the solar marketplace. As an emerging leader in North America, Dyness will be attending this event to showcase its latest energy storage products, demonstrating its commitment to advancing the green energy future through technological innovation.

Dyness has a full range of energy storage products for residential, commercial, and outdoor energy storage applications. In the household sector, Dyness has an all-in-one energy storage system, Orion, which adopts a modular design and wireless combination to support flexible capacity expansion to meet the diverse electricity needs of users. The system includes the Orion and the HM inverter working together, enabling users to achieve better power sufficiency. Additionally, Dyness offers the Powerbox-US for low-voltage battery needs and the Tower US Series for high-voltage battery requirements, catering to various energy storage scenarios.

Moreover, Dyness also provides RV batteries tailored for outdoor activities, offering high safety and long lifespan to guarantee energy supply during camping trips. At this exhibition, Dyness will unveil its latest series of portable power stations, the E-Pearl and E-Lapis Series, which provide users with on-demand power anytime and anywhere. Futhermore, Dyness will showcase its innovative balcony solar energy storage solution at the exhibition, highlighting its exceptional product lineup. Additionally, Dyness will bring the DH200Y, its latest commercial energy storage solution for the U.S. market.

Meet the Dyness team at Booth 5125 from September 12th to 14th to explore their latest energy storage solutions and discover how Dyness inspires infinite possibilities for customers in the energy storage market. Learn more at www.dyness.com.

