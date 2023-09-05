Dataprise Expands Footprint in New York City & Financial Services with the Acquisition of Cohere's Business

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataprise, a premier provider of managed IT, cybersecurity and cloud solutions, today announced that it has completed an acquisition of clients and employees of Cohere, a security-first managed services provider headquartered in New York City. The acquisition expands Dataprise's New York City operations while providing Cohere's clients access to Dataprise's broad portfolio of powerhouse services.

Since 2004, Cohere has helped organizations protect their critical assets through cybersecurity, risk assessment, compliance, and IT remediation services. With a strong focus on financial services and other highly-regulated industries, Cohere's client base of over 150 organizations will now be managed by Dataprise. These organizations will have seamless access to an expanded portfolio of best-in-class cybersecurity, data protection, cloud, and managed IT services to propel and support their business growth.

"Cohere built a solid cybersecurity foundation for its client base in the New York area and beyond. Their robust, layered security approach complements Dataprise's managed cybersecurity offerings that are built at scale with world-class technology and supported by an elite team," said Steve Lewis, CEO of Dataprise. "By joining Dataprise, Cohere's employees and clients will benefit from a greater geographic reach, an extended network of IT professionals, and a robust solution set designed to support and protect organizations end-to-end."

"Businesses in finance and highly-regulated industries need an IT partner that delivers a complete portfolio of technology solutions that scale, secure, and fully support their users," said Steve Francesco, Chairman and CEO of Cohere. "The Cohere team is thrilled to join Dataprise and continue our mission of delivering premier security and infrastructure services that holistically protect our clients. For Cohere clients, they will now receive even greater value from their cybersecurity and IT services with an industry-leading, nationwide managed services provider at the helm."

"The strategic addition of Cohere's MSP business marks another successful step in our MSP acquisition strategy to expand our national presence and deliver enterprise-grade services with a localized, personalized touch. Dataprise is actively seeking opportunities to grow our presence in key markets across the county, and this acquisition aligns well with that objective," said Christian Fulmino, SVP of M&A, Dataprise.

Dataprise is a portfolio company of Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm.

Founded in 1995, Dataprise believes that technology should enable our clients to be the absolute best at what they do. This commitment to client success is why Dataprise is recognized as the premier strategic managed service and security partner to strategic CIOs and IT leaders across the United States. Dataprise delivers best-in-class managed cybersecurity, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), managed infrastructure, cloud, and managed end-user services that transform business, enhance user experiences, and eliminate risks.

Dataprise has offices across the United States, employs 500+ of the industry's best and brightest, and supports more than 2,000 clients.

