Wipfli announces two business units of Sheshunoff Consulting + Solutions will join firm

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wipfli LLP (Wipfli), a top 20 advisory and accounting firm, announced today it has acquired Sheshunoff Consulting + Solutions' risk management and loan review services divisions.

The Sheshunoff team will deepen Wipfli's established experience in risk management and loan review services.

The transaction adds over 70 new members to Wipfli's existing risk management and loan review services team, bringing the firm's total practice size to more than 210 associates.

In addition to risk management and loan review services, Sheshunoff clients will have access to Wipfli's advisory services in organizational performance, executive coaching, digital transformation, audit and accounting, and data and analytics.

"We're so glad to have these two divisions of Sheshunoff as part of Wipfli," said Bob Cedergren, head of Wipfli's risk advisory services practice. "Their experience helping financial institutions reduce risk and drive financial improvement makes them an excellent fit for our firm. The strength of our combined teams' capabilities demonstrates our commitment to serve financial services clients as they navigate uncertainties in the regulatory and economic landscape."

Sheshunoff brings more than 150 clients to Wipfli's 900-client financial services practice.

"We are looking forward to Sheshunoff joining our firm," said Kurt Gresens, Wipfli's managing partner. "Their strong reputation and business approach in financial services will be a great fit at Wipfli. Their deep bench in risk management and loan review services will help us connect with a broader client base, enabling us to introduce a larger range of consulting services including digital, cybersecurity, cloud computing and outsourced accounting services. Working together, we'll be well-positioned to support them."

"Sheshunoff is a leader in providing risk management and loan review services to the financial services industry. By combining our deep expertise with Wipfli's nationwide presence and focus on client services, we will provide clients with expanded resources to succeed and grow in today's environment." commented Gabrielle Sheshunoff Bekink, President and CEO of Sheshunoff Consulting + Solutions.

Northern Edge Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to Sheshunoff Consulting + Solutions.

