Diplomacy Talk | China-Africa: Mutual gains, not one-sided aid

BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China's Diplomacy in the New Era (chinadiplomacy.org.cn):

What are the strengths of China in cooperating with Africa compared with Western countries? How has China-Africa cooperation benefited both peoples? Wu Peng, director-general of the Department of African Affairs at the Chinese foreign ministry, joins Diplomacy Talk to share his stories about the China-Africa friendship. He offers unique insights into the dynamic China-Africa bond, addressing various questions and concerns about this important relationship.

Diplomacy Talk

