Natural Grocers® Invites Customers to Celebrate Organic Month, September 2023

The company offers month-long discounts, free samples, education and fundraising efforts to honor Organic Month, plus three days of amazing savings and freebies, September 14-16

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, known as the nation's Organic Month Headquarters®, raises awareness towards Organic Month with discounts on organic products, community educational efforts, and much more. Customers can save money and learn more about the organic food movement, while trying new organic recipes, products and produce samples throughout the month of September.

Throughout the month, customers can enjoy special savings on products that reflect Natural Grocers’ commitment to organic practices, plus three days of extra shopping incentives with amazing savings and additional promotions, September 14-16. (PRNewswire)

For the 8th year as America's Organic Headquarters, the company is raising dollars and awareness for Beyond Pesticides.

"Organic Month is one of our favorite celebrations of the year. It's a chance for us to illuminate our commitment to Quality and our Always AffordableSM Pricing, two of Our Five Founding Principles," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers. "We only carry 100% USDA Certified Organic produce and every product that is on our shelves must go through a rigorous screening and approval process to make certain it adheres to our standards. We also work hard to secure the best possible pricing, as it's important to us that everyone has access to quality organic and natural products. This helps communities thrive and helps our planet thrive, too.

As the nation's Organic Month Headquarters, we delight in educating our customers about organic food and products – what it really means to have this certification. And most of all, we love it when folks learn that buying and eating organic food can be affordable."

THROUGH SEPTEMBER

Throughout the month, customers can enjoy special savings[i] on products that reflect Natural Grocers' commitment to organic practices such as:

NEW flavored blends; Hazelnut, French Vanilla and Espresso Roast ( $6.99 /each, 10 oz). All nine varieties of Natural Grocers ® Brand Organic Coffees , includingflavored blends; Hazelnut, French Vanilla and Espresso Roast (/each, 10 oz).

NEW - Natural Grocers Brand Organic Free-Range and Pasture-Raised Eggs, from Regenerative Farms ( $4.99 and $5.99 per dozen).

Cascadian Farm ® Select Organic Frozen Fruits (2/ $7 , 8-10 oz).

Avalon Natural Products® Select Organic Shampoo and Conditioners ( $8.69 , 11 oz).

FREE SAMPLES, SAVINGS & {N}POWER® PERKS

Natural Grocers offers customers extra shopping incentives with amazing savings and additional promotions, September 14-16. Customers are invited to enjoy in-store savings of up to 46% off on a variety of organic products, stellar {N}power membership discounts and more.

September 14: The first 200 shoppers at each store will receive a free sample size packet (1.75 oz.) of Natural Grocers ® Brand Product Organic Coffee. [ii]

September 14 - 16 : Customers will enjoy amazing savings of up to 46%, on select organic and natural products such as Muir Glen™ Canned Organic Tomatoes, Annie's™ Select Organic Mac & Cheese, Death Wish® Organic Coffee, Mama Chia ® Organic Chia Squeeze Pouches and more. [iii]

{N}POWER FAMILY PERKS

{N}power members will receive exclusive discounts, rewards benefits, and other members-only features September 14 - 16:

Receive a $5 off reward with an in-store purchase of $68 or more in one transaction. [iv]

Receive a free Organic Month reusable shopping bag with purchase. [v]

Spend $75 or more and be entered to win 50% off all your produce purchases in October. [vi]

Natural Grocers good4u® Meal Deals : { N }power members can enjoy discounts on premium quality ingredients to feed a family of four, in an affordable fashion through September 29 . [vii]

Customers can become {N}power members/join Natural Grocers' free loyalty program by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.

ORGANIC ADVOCACY

For the eighth year as America's Organic Headquarters, Natural Grocers is raising dollars and awareness for Beyond Pesticides, a 501(c)3 nonprofit advocacy and grassroots organization that aims to protect public health and the environment by leading the transition to a world free of toxic pesticides. Natural Grocers will raise funds in September for the Organic Parks Project with Beyond Pesticides with the following in-store fundraising opportunities:

For every limited-edition Organic Month reusable shopping bag sold (retail $1.99 ), Natural Grocers will donate $1 to Beyond Pesticides.

For every Ladybug Zip Pouch sold (retail $2.99 ), Natural Grocers will donate $2 to Beyond Pesticides.

ORGANIC EDUCATION

"What is organic?" and "Why choose organic" are two common questions we hear from consumers. Natural Grocers aims to answer these questions and more throughout the month of September.

Organic Month Facts from Natural Grocers – Here are some reasons why Natural Grocers believes supporting organic is better for human health, the environment and the economy.

"For the Love of Organics: Apeel™" – Organics are about transparency, about knowing exactly what goes into (and what doesn't go into) the production of the foods we eat. This article reflects Natural Grocers' concern over the product, , a post-harvest fungicide coating that has been approved for use on organic produce. Apeel

The Dirty Dozen & Reclaiming Your Plates with Organic " – Each year, the Environmental Working Group ( EWG ) publishes a Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce™ after a thorough analysis of the USDA's fruit and vegetable testing data. Learn more about this list and how to reclaim your plates and savor the goodness of nature, the way it was meant to be enjoyed: pesticide-free. EWGProduce

You can follow Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for more on Organic Month, including recipes, tips, giveaways and discount reminders. Click here for a complimentary press kit. For media inquiries and sample requests please contact kmacarelli@naturalgrocers.com.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 164 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

