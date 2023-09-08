Forte signs partnership agreement with the Recording Academy®

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forte, the industry-leading online music education platform, today announced a ground-breaking partnership with the Recording Academy®, the organization that oversees the GRAMMY Awards®. The partnership radically expands access to the highest quality music education for students of all levels.

Forte will be the only online platform where students can access accomplished musicians from the ranks of Recording Academy members, often nominees or winners of GRAMMY Awards, the music industry's highest achievement.

Mark Murtagh, Forte's co-founder and CEO commented – "Members of the Recording Academy are among the most experienced and prestigious music creators in the world, working in the highest levels of the music industry. If a student has ever dreamed of learning an instrument or song writing from a GRAMMY® nominee or winner, Forte now makes that possible. This unprecedented partnership exemplifies Forte's mission to radically expand access to high-quality music education and the Recording Academy's dedication to advancing the future of music."

Over 100 Forte teachers have been officially verified as members of the Recording Academy or as GRAMMY nominees or winners. Each has been screened by Forte to ensure they possess substantial teaching experience complemented by a robust pedagogical background. This vetting process guarantees that students receive instruction from educators of the highest caliber. Users can browse these teachers at www.fortelessons.com/tra-student.

All lessons are delivered on Forte, the industry's leading online music education platform distinguished by its high-definition audio quality and user-centric design.

"Online learning is revolutionizing education, expanding access and creating new opportunities for families and students everywhere," said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. "The Recording Academy is proud to help expand music instruction through our partnership with Forte. Our extraordinary members are excited to share their expertise and knowledge with future music creators."

About Forte

Forte (www.fortelessons.com) is the industry-leading online music education platform, featuring high-definition audio. It has an impressive suite of innovative features, including effortlessly recorded lessons, simultaneous dual camera angles, and interactive live shared notebooks – all within a single, user-friendly interface, the Forte platform is revolutionizing the world of musical education.

The global music education market is enormous. In the US alone, seven percent of the population has taken music lessons in the past year. It is the number one item of expenditure by parents on supplemental activities for their children, larger than sports and academic test prep.

Mark Murtagh is a long-time investor in the education sector who has built a reputation for spotting "trapped value" in world class educational institutions. He has previously worked with top-tier music institutions, including The Juilliard School and Berklee College of Music, helping them reach massive global audiences and generate significant new revenues. Mark established Forte Lessons in 2022 with co-founder Hunter McGranahan.

About The Recording Academy

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards—music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the GRAMMY Awards and the Recording Academy, please visit grammy.com and recordingacademy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn. For media assets, please visit recordingacademy.com/press-room/press-kits.

