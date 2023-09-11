Cytrellis to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences and Events

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytrellis Biosystems, a pioneer in novel medical aesthetic solutions and manufacturer of ellacor® and its proprietary Micro-Coring® Technology, today announced members of the Cytrellis leadership team will participate at the following conferences and events this September.

Baird Global Healthcare Conference

Presenters: Jason Richey, President & Chief Executive Officer and Jackson McAdam, Chief Financial Officer

Format: In-person presentation, fireside chat, and one-on-one meetings

Location: New York, NY

When: September 12th

Virtual Medical Technology Innovators Event

Presenters: Jason Richey, President & Chief Executive Officer

Format: Presentation

Location: Virtual

When: September 19th at 1:00 PM

About ellacor®

The ellacor® system with Micro-Coring® technology is the first-and-only non-surgical procedure to remove sagging skin on the micro-scale. This pioneering system targets moderate and severe wrinkles in the mid and lower face, setting new standards in skin revitalization. Utilizing the groundbreaking, patented Micro-Coring® technology, the ellacor® system precisely removes full thickness cores of dermal and epidermal tissue with a 22 gauge (410 microns) hollow needle without thermal energy. The needle's minimal diameter minimizes any potential scarring risk, prioritizing patient safety and satisfaction. Indicated for use by qualified medical professionals, the ellacor® system with Micro-Coring® technology is designed for adults aged 22 years or older, encompassing Fitzpatrick skin types I-IV. For more information visit ellacor.com.

About Cytrellis Biosystems

Cytrellis is a medical technology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class aesthetic devices. Cytrellis' first product, ellacor® system with Micro-Coring technology, is a novel, proprietary system that removes sagging skin to address moderate and severe wrinkles. Ellacor® provides aesthetic practitioners with an unprecedented ability to improve age-related changes in skin to help restore youthful beauty.

