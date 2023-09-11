STAGWELL (STGW) SINGAPORE LAUNCHES SOUTHEAST ASIA BRAND FANDOM RESEARCH AT JOINT SUMMIT WITH DESIGNSINGAPORE COUNCIL

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, released findings from proprietary research on international brand fandom unveiled in partnership with the DesignSingapore Council, Singapore's national agency for design, at the 2023 Design for Growth Summit.

The Design for Growth Summit convenes the design community and leading industry, government, and educational stakeholders for discussions on unleashing the power of design to drive global and local growth and economic success. This year's summit coincided with the 20th anniversary of the founding of the Council, which was established in 2003 to develop the design sector, position Singapore as global city for design creativity and excellence in Asia and work towards being an innovation-driven economy.

"Good design is good business. Businesses which have great design – product, systems, process – have been able to better meet their clients, users, consumers' needs and stay ahead of the competition. The DesignSingapore Council and Stagwell are proud to bring you the Design for Growth Summit, along with Stagwell's leading agency National Research Group," said Dawn Lim, Executive Director, DesignSingapore Council.

"Design is synonymous with transformation, and as we work towards our global mission to transform marketing, we've found great partners in our friends on the DesignSingapore Council and our clients in this region," said Randy Duax, Stagwell Asia-Pacific. "We were honored to be a part of the summit and to sponsor the upcoming Singapore Design Week 2023."

Brand Fandom in South East Asia

At the Design for Growth Summit, Stagwell and National Research Group presented findings from the "NRG Fandex", which ranks companies based on the strength of their relationship with their consumers and identifies the drivers of brand fandom. In South East Asia, top brands build community, create memorable experiences, embrace inclusivity, and innovate for a sustainable future. Among the top brands across three South East Asia markets are:

Google

Indomie (specifically in Indonesia )

Apple

Facebook

Coca-Cola

Rare Beauty (specifically in Singapore )

Singapore Airlines (specifically in Singapore )

TikTok

Mama (specifically in Malaysia )

Spotify

ABOUT STAGWELL

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

About the DesignSingapore Council

The DesignSingapore Council's (Dsg's) vision is for Singapore to be an innovation-driven economy and a loveable city by design. As the national agency that promotes design, our mission is to develop the design sector, help Singapore use design for innovation and growth, and make life better in this UNESCO Creative City of Design. Dsg is a subsidiary of the Singapore Economic Development Board.

