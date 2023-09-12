The American College of Financial Services Launches the FinServe Network with an Inaugural Class of Ambassadors from Across the Industry

These exemplary professionals and lifelong learners will advocate for the mission and vision of The College, to better serve financial professionals and society

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Financial Services is proud to announce the launch of the FinServe Network, a remarkable cross-section of leaders and rising stars in financial services, including College alumni and dedicated volunteers who represent the uniqueness and diverse landscape of the profession.

"We are honored to have these ambassadors join the inaugural FinServe Network class and partner with The College to reach our bold strategic vision to better serve financial professionals and society for the next 100 years," said George Nichols III, CAP®, President and CEO of The American College of Financial Services. "Through valuable connections and the networks derived from those relationships, we are advancing the conversation around what the financial services profession should truly be. We couldn't be prouder to collaborate with these leaders and look forward to working together to help redefine the future of financial services."

The FinServe Network serves as a valuable resource for The College, advocating on behalf of its vast alumni network, providing unique perspectives and expertise on industry trends, and sharing a collective passion for lifelong learning. FinServe ambassadors will provide a behind-the-scenes preview into the innovative ways The College is growing with the intent of sparking ideas to put forward in their own careers. Issues such as training, retention, career development, access to financial services and practice management are all topics that were workshopped during the FinServe Network's first in-person gathering in Spring 2023, and these conversations will continue as The College identifies additional areas to best serve its alumni in their career paths.

"The opportunity to be involved in shaping the programs and offerings of The College to truly impact our colleagues and future professionals is extremely inspiring," said FinServe ambassador Heather Welsh, CFP®, AEP®, MSFS, Vice President, Wealth Planning Department Leader, Sequoia Financial Group. "The exchange of ideas with other College alumni has always been so valuable to me and formalizing this forum opens so many opportunities to meaningfully impact the industry. Financial services and financial education is for everyone."

The ambassadors are also highly committed to working with The College to create content to inspire and engage in guided conversation on The College's new website, across social media, and at industry events.

"I'm honored to go beyond broker/dealer affiliations and join a group of financial planning and wealth management leaders chosen by The American College of Financial Services," said FinServe ambassador Padric Scott, WMCP®, ChFC®, CLU®, CAP®, AEP®, CFP®, CCFC, President and CEO, Crossroad Capital Partners. "This noble profession is constantly evolving, and it is exciting to be at the forefront of that conversation. Our goal as FinServe ambassadors is to continue to expand the opportunities offered through our connection with The College and foster sustained growth through those connections that will hopefully open new avenues for access."

Meet the FinServe Network ambassadors partnering with The College to benefit society at TheAmericanCollege.edu/FinServeNetwork

Inaugural FinServe Network Ambassadors:

Jason Austell , CFP®, MSFS, ChFC®, CLU®, RICP®, AEP®, CAP®, CASL®, MassMutual

Nancy Du , MBA, RICP®, CFP®, Ashford Advisors

Mary Fischer-Nassib , CAP®, Sow Good Now

Drew Gerling , MSFS, ChFC®, CLU®, CAP®, RICP®, CFP®, Thrivent

Centario J. Grier, J&G Legacy Financial Group

Terry Parham, Jr. , CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®, RICP®, WMCP®, Innovative Wealth Building

Richard Peck , CFP®, ChFC®, CAP®, Richard C. Peck Consulting, LLC

Alanah Phillips , Break Up With Your Broker-Dealer, Advisor Launch Pad

Angela Ribuffo , CFP®, RICP®, ChFC®, WMCP®, CDFA®, CLTC®, Raion Financial Strategies, LLC

Irv Rosenzweig , ChFC®, CLU®, AEP®, CFP®, Diversified, LLC

Padric Scott , WMCP®, ChFC®, CLU®, CAP®, AEP®, CFP®, CCFC, Crossroad Capital Partners

Andrew Tudor , CFP®, CAP®, RICP®, Alchemist Wealth

Heather Welsh , CFP®, AEP®, MSFS, Sequoia Financial Group

Fatima T. Williams , FSCP®, New York Life Securities, LLC

Marco Williams , CFP®, J.P. Morgan

Scott A. Winslow , MSFS, ChFC®, CLU®, RICP®, AEP®, CCFC, Nabell Winslow Investments & Wealth Management

ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

Founded in 1927, The American College of Financial Services is the nation's largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services professionals. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated over 200,000 professionals across the United States through certificate, designation, and graduate degree programs. Its portfolio of applied knowledge also includes just-in-time learning and consumer financial education programs. The College's faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services industry. Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Discover all the ways you can expand your opportunities with us.

