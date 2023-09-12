Global Endowment Management Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

Dogan Perese brings deep experience in investment operations and client service to the firm

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Endowment Management (GEM), an $11B leading Outsourced Chief Investment Office (OCIO) providing institutional investment capabilities for endowments, foundations and other long-term investors, today announced that Dogan Perese has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this key executive leadership role, Perese will work across business units to oversee the daily operations of the firm and enable the firm's strategic and investment priorities. Perese will work alongside GEM's Co-Founder and Managing Partner Stephanie Lynch.

"Our operations and service platforms are essential to our investment practice, and to delivering an exceptional and fully integrated partnership with our clients," said Lynch. "As we continue to deliver on our firmwide vision, it is critical that our operating infrastructure aligns with our mandate and focus on continuous innovation."

Over his nearly two-decade-long career, Perese has cultivated extensive expertise in leading high-performing teams, strategic corporate transformation, investment systems, portfolio and trading operations and client services. He joins GEM from Bridgewater Associates LP, where he most recently served as Co-Head of Investment Operations. In this role, he oversaw Bridgewater's end-to-end systematic investment process, from data and market indicators, portfolio and trade generation, and trade execution across global markets, asset classes and instruments. Over his tenured career at Bridgewater, Perese held a variety of positions, including COO of Client Services and Marketing and COO of Infrastructure Technology. Perese is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School and previously practiced corporate law at Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP.

"In the diverse global investment environment, GEM has built its track record and reputation of excellence," said Perese. "I look forward to collaborating with the entire leadership team as we execute on our long-term vision."

About Global Endowment Management

Global Endowment Management (GEM) is a leading Outsourced Chief Investment Office (OCIO) providing institutional investment capabilities for endowments, foundations, and other long-term investors. For over fifteen years GEM has stewarded the financial assets of our clients to enable them to fulfill their missions. GEM's history is deeply rooted in endowment-style investing, with today's approach modernized to offer custom solutions tailored to each client's unique investment needs. For more information visit https://www.globalendowment.com .

