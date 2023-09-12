GTE Localize X Crowdin: A Strategic Partnership To Provide Translation Services In The U.S.

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GTE Localize , a global translation services company, has announced a strategic partnership with Crowdin, a leading global cloud-based localization platform. With this partnership, GTE Localize aims to offer its extensive language services to a broader range of clients in the U.S. and strengthen its presence in the international translation industry.

By collaborating with Crowdin, GTE Localize can leverage Crowdin's advanced translation management technology to streamline its translation workflows and improve its project management capabilities. This partnership will also enable GTE Localize to offer its clients access to Crowdin's user-friendly platform , making the translation process more efficient and accessible. Specifically, Crowdin allows participants to update and track in real time. It means clients can check the progress to make sure the project is efficient and on time.

"We are delighted to partner with Crowdin, a leading player in the translation technology space," said Mr. Brian Dao, CEO of GTE Localize. "The relationship enables us to provide our clients with a more effective and streamlined translation process while retaining the high-quality standards we are known for. With our combined human translator and technology, we are confident that we can deliver exceptional language solutions to clients in the U.S. and beyond."

GTE Localize has already started working on several projects, which have been well-received by clients. Specifically, the Exness company, the robust trading platform on the financial market, has become one pride of GTE Localize regarding the largest volume on Crowdin attaining 4 million for 13 language pairs from August 2022 until now.

Haya Nizameddin, the localization specialist at Exness left a compliment, "GTE Localize is both reliable and professional. They provide high-quality translations that never fall short of our expectations. We would definitely recommend them for any translation and localization requirements."

The partnership has enabled GTE Localize to offer a broader range of language services, including documents , software , apps , games , and website translation services while leveraging Crowdin's technology to ensure faster turnaround times and higher-quality output.

GTE Localize's partnership with Crowdin is a testament to the company's commitment to staying ahead of the curve and providing its clients with the best possible language solutions in the U.S.

About Crowdin

Crowdin , founded in 2009, is a cloud-based translation management system that helps businesses manage their localization projects efficiently. With more than 200,000 users worldwide, Crowdin has established itself as one of the most reliable and user-friendly translation management platforms in the market. Since the first version in 2009, the company has helped 160 customer countries with 154K localization projects. With 2.1M registered users, Crowdin has become a trusted partner in delivering the highest quality localization software services to clients worldwide.

About GTE Localize

GTE Localize is the global translation services agency for businesses. The company offers a full range of services in 100+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 17K+ projects and 400 companies have collaborated with GTE Localize to utilize multilingual content translation and localization services for long-term contracts. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client satisfaction, GTE Localization has earned a reputation and positive feedback from clients as evidenced by ranking in the top 3 of the best translation companies on GoodFirms . GTE Localize has three offices in the U.S., Singapore, and Viet Nam.

