Just Play Debuts New Style Bae Dolls that make Fashion Play as easy as Peel, Stick, and Style

With Reusable Mix and Match Fashion Cling Stickers, Young Fashionistas can Create and Customize Over 850 Looks for Each of the Four Unique Style Bae Dolls

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Play, a leading global toy company, is bringing endless fashion styling play to the toy aisle with the all-new Style Bae Dolls debuting at major toy retailers starting this month. Each Style Bae doll in the four-doll assortment features a 3D sculpted head with rooted hair and a 2D body that can be outfitted in trendy peel-stick-style fashions and accessories that will allow for over 850 style combinations.

The new Style Bae Dolls from Just Play feature 3D sculpted heads with rooted hair and 2D bodies that can be outfitted in trendy peel-stick-style fashions and accessories to create over 850 style combinations. (PRNewswire)

Style Bae empowers young fashionistas to become stylists by outfitting their 10" Style Bae dolls, which can be quickly and easily be changed from one look to the next. The reusable peel and stick fashions are easier to change and style than traditional fashion doll clothes and more durable than paper dolls. Each doll includes a closet full of on-trend and aspirational outfits that can be mixed and matched with the wardrobe pieces from the other Style Bae dolls.

"We wanted to create a line that empowered girls to customize and express their personal style quickly and easily," stated Sunny Lauridsen, Senior Vice President of Global Brand Strategy and Marketing at Just Play. "By combining 2D and 3D formats, Style Bae brings break-frame innovation into the fashion doll space. The amount of variety of custom combinations is unmatched by other fashion dolls at the $20 price point."

Fans can explore and share their personal style with the help of their parents at StyleBae.com and follow the fashion fun on Instagram and Tik Tok @Official_Stylebae, #stylebae and #stylebaebesties.

Media and influencers who attend the upcoming Toy Fair® 2023 at the Javits Center in New York City from September 30 to October 3 are invited to visit the Just Play Booth #2265 for an immersive Style Bae experience.

The Style Bae Dolls are for ages 4+ and available now at Amazon and Walmart.com at the SRP of $19.99.

The Style Bae doll brand was designed and created by Shelly Owen, owner of OLO Industries and licensed to Just Play via OLO's Licensing and Brand Management agent, Evolution USA, LLC.

ABOUT JUST PLAY, LLC

Just Play is a passionate toy company and global leader across a broad range of children's consumer goods including figures, playsets, dolls, plush, role-play and dress-up. They create unique and innovative proprietary lines, as well as award-winning products based on popular children's entertainment brands with best-in-class licensing partners. Just Play was founded by two toy industry veterans, Charlie Emby and Geoffrey Greenberg, in 2010 and has risen to a top 10 toy company according to NPD for the past 5 years. To learn more about Just Play's products, please visit www.justplayproducts.com or follow the company on Instagram (@JustPlayProducts) or on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/JustPlay ).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Just Play