Spiritual Healer and Childhelp Co-Founder, Sara O'Meara, Releases Transformative Book: Healed - Your Miracle Awaits

PHOENIX, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world yearning for hope and healing, Sara O'Meara, co-founder, Chairman & CEO of Childhelp, an organization dedicated to supporting abused, neglected, and at-risk children for over six decades, brings forth a beacon of light with her awe-inspiring book, "Healed - Your Miracle Awaits," published by the renowned speaker and best-selling author of "Chicken Soup for the Soul," Mark Victor Hansen.

Sara O'Meara unveils her eagerly awaited book 'Healed - Your Miracle Awaits,' offering a beacon of inspiration and healing to readers worldwide (PRNewswire)

The transformative & inspiring book invites readers to embark on a journey of reflection, curiosity, & personal growth

After being diagnosed with terminal cancer as a young woman and given a mere few weeks to live, Sara O'Meara's fervent plea to God, "I am not ready to die," resounded in the heavens. In a moment that defies explanation, Sara found herself divinely guided to a service led by world-renowned Evangelist Kathryn Kuhlman at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. It was there that she experienced a miraculous healing, receiving God's gift of healing over five decades ago. This profound encounter set her on a lifelong mission to illuminate the world with God's healing light.

Throughout her life, Sara O'Meara has exemplified unwavering dedication to God and His children, emphasizing the paramount importance of placing God first. Currently, she conducts monthly services at The Little Chapel in Paradise Valley, Arizona, where thousands of verifiable healings have taken place over five decades.

"Healed - Your Miracle Awaits" serves as both a testament to God's boundless love for His children and a comprehensive guide on navigating life with unwavering faith and trust. "My prayer is to reach as many people as possible with this book and for everyone to be inspired by God's messages. I want this book to help people see God, perhaps in a way they have never experienced Him before," said Sara O'Meara. The transformative and inspiring book invites readers to embark on a journey of reflection, curiosity, and personal growth. This spiritually enriching book promises to touch hearts, uplift spirits, and rekindle faith in readers across the globe.

Review copies of "Healed - Your Miracle Awaits" are available to members of the media upon request. The book will be officially released and available for purchase on September 18, 2023, with a special one-day discount for those purchasing the digital copy on release day, on The Little Chapel's website (thelittlechapelaz.org) and Amazon.

In these challenging times, Sara O'Meara's "Healed - Your Miracle Awaits" promises to be a source of hope and solace for all who seek the healing touch of faith. For more information about the book and Sara O'Meara's inspirational journey, please visit www.thelittlechapelaz.org/healed-your-miracle-awaits/ or contact Meghan Row at meghan@therowagency.com or 831-272-4720.

About Sara O'Meara:

Sara O'Meara is the founder of Childhelp, one of the largest and oldest nonprofit organizations dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse. Her life's journey, marked by divine healing and unwavering faith, has inspired countless individuals worldwide. Sara currently conducts monthly services at The Little Chapel in Paradise Valley, Arizona, where miraculous healings continue to occur.

About "Healed - Your Miracle Awaits":

"Healed - Your Miracle Awaits" is an inspiring and spiritually enriching book written by Sara O'Meara. It chronicles her remarkable journey from a terminal cancer diagnosis to a life dedicated to sharing God's healing power. The book offers profound insights into faith, trust, and the enduring love of God, serving as a source of hope and inspiration for readers seeking solace in challenging times.

Contact:

The Row Agency

Meghan Row

831-272-4720

meghan@therowagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sara O'Meara