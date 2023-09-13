Global Government Leaders Added to IEEE CS' 2023 Tech Forum on Digital Platforms and Societal Harms

Taking Place 2-3 October in Washington, D.C., the Forum Will Tackle Challenges around Hate Speech; Extremism and Exploitation; and Misinformation and Disinformation

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the IEEE Computer Society (CS) announced the addition of key global government leaders to its slate of speakers for its 2023 Tech Forum on Digital Platforms and Societal Harms. The 2023 Tech Forum, taking place 2-3 October in Washington, D.C., will bring together global technology leaders, government officials, policy makers, researchers, and computer science professionals to tackle the challenges around Hate Speech; Extremism and Exploitation; and Misinformation and Disinformation.

(PRNewswire)

Added to this year's lineup of prominent speakers are the following government officials and government advisors:

Rosalie Atie , Project Lead, National Anti-Racism Framework, Race Discrimination Team, Australian Human Rights Commission ( Australia )

Atie's work focuses on addressing media standards and regulation with respect to online hate, including encouraging law and policy reforms that ensure anti-racism standards for the media industry are community-informed, enforced, and independently monitored.

Panel on Hate Speech, 2 October, 9:30 a.m. Eastern





Mike Hinchey , Chair of the IEEE Global Public Policy Committee, who will speak on Public Policy ( Ireland )

Hinchey was awarded NASA's Kerley Award as Innovator of the Year and is one of only 36 people inducted into the NASA Inventors Hall of Fame.

Introduction to IEEE Public Policy and IEEE Standards Session, 2 October, 3:15 p.m. Eastern





David Matas , International Human Rights Lawyer ( Canada )

Matas has served as a member of the Canadian delegation to the United Nations General Assembly, among other prestigious global roles.

Panel on Hate Speech, 2 October, 9:30 a.m. Eastern





Massimo Pellegrino , IEEE European Public Policy Program Manager ( Austria )

Pellegrino has been a lecturer at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy ( GCSP ) and at the European Security and Defence College ( ESDC ).

Introduction to IEEE Public Policy and IEEE Standards Session, 2 October, 3:15 p.m. Eastern





Nicholas Rasmussen , Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Counterterrorism Coordinator Taskforce Director ( USA )

Reporting to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, as DHS CT Coordinator Nicholas Rasmussen is the Department's most senior official charged with coordinating counterterrorism-related activities.

Panel on Extremism and Exploitation, 3 October, 9:00 a.m. Eastern





Katharina Schüller, CEO, STAT-UP GmbH and Member of the Board, German Statistical Society ( Germany )

One of the leading experts in data and AI Literacy and ethics, Schüller advises the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research.

Panel on Misinformation & Disinformation, 3 October, 2:00 p.m. Eastern

From a monetary perspective, the cost of misinformation and fake news alone amounts to $78 billion globally, making this issue among the world's top global risks.1 In fact, in its Chief Risk Officers Outlook report, the World Economic Forum ranked misinformation and disinformation as a top 10 external risk, highly likely to have a severe impact on organizations by the end of 2023.2 The Tech Forum on Digital Platforms and Societal Harms will tackle these and related industry issues that impact digital media.

"The harm inflicted through hate speech, extremism, misinformation and disinformation on digital platforms is staggering," said Dr. Andre Oboler, CEO, Online Hate Prevention Institute, Australia, and 2023 Tech Forum Co-Chair. "Consider the emotional, mental, or physical toll that these harmful expressions can inflict on us individually, and as a society. Collectively solving these issues requires work from government, industry and technologists, and convening these stakeholders to rally around solutions is critical to the future of our society."

To access the full program and information on all speakers for the 2023 Tech Forum on Digital Platforms and Societal Harms, visit https://tech-forum.computer.org/societal-harms-2023/ .

About the 2023 Tech Forum on Digital Platforms and Societal Harms

The 2023 Tech Forum on Digital Platforms and Societal Harms takes place 2-3 October 2023 at American University in Washington, D.C. Keynote panels can also be attended online. The Tech Forum, which is sponsored by IEEE Computer Society (CS), brings together global technology leaders, policy makers, researchers, and computer science professionals to tackle the challenges around hate speech; extremism and exploitation; and misinformation and disinformation. Through dialogue, discussion, and debate, the Forum will help to ensure greater understanding of the issues around digital platforms and the harm they can inflict, increase awareness of the challenges and ethical obligations, and identify the emerging technical solutions that can continue to safeguard the global society. To learn more, visit https://tech-forum.computer.org/societal-harms-2023/ .

About the IEEE Computer Society

Engaging computer engineers, scientists, academia, and industry professionals from all areas of computing, the IEEE Computer Society (CS) sets the standard for the education and engagement that fuels continued global technological advancement. Through conferences, publications, and programs, and by bringing together computer science and engineering leaders at every phase of their career for dialogue, debate, and collaboration, IEEE CS empowers, shapes, and guides the future of not only its members, but the greater industry, enabling new opportunities to better serve our world. Visit computer.org for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IEEE Computer Society