Symetri Appoints Influential Industry Trailblazer Amy Marks as Executive Vice President of Global Strategy

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Symetri (formerly Microdesk), part of Addnode Group, and a leading worldwide provider of technology and consultancy services, announced the appointment of Amy Marks to the newly created position of Executive Vice President of Global Strategy. Marks' extensive industry experience and innovative prowess will add fuel to the recently rebranded company's momentum in delivering digital transformation and cutting-edge services and solutions to the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), and manufacturing industries.

In her new role, Marks will lead the expanded company's global strategy in supporting both customers and internal teams to articulate their collective business vision and goals including digital transformation, sustainability, industrialized construction, and new and efficient ways of working. As technology fueled by machine learning and artificial intelligence continues to rapidly change, she will help guide Symetri's proprietary solutions focused on the convergence of design, make, and operations that will accelerate customers' ability to improve processes and reach desired outcomes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amy to our organization to help align and energize our global businesses as we continue bring together and leverage the capabilities of Symetri and Microdesk after our recent merger and rebrand," said Michael DeLacey, Principal at Symetri US. "Amy's infectious enthusiasm and dedication to championing change and innovative methods are just the energy and expertise we need to move our global strategy forward. Her global relationships, passion to innovate, and deep product knowledge make her a perfect complement to our ongoing expansion and focus on helping our clients work smarter to improve their performance and achieve sustainability goals."

With more than 20 years as a leader and change agent in the AEC industry, Marks, also known as the "Queen of Prefab," is a well-known expert, speaker, and pioneer among her colleagues. She was most recently Vice President, Enterprise Transformation Practice at Autodesk, where she oversaw strategy on business outcomes, platform solutions, and consulting for customers incorporating transformational methodologies. Prior to Autodesk, she was CEO of XSite Modular, working as a preeminent prefabrication consultant for large building owners and contractors across industries including high-tech, healthcare, hospitality, residential and commercial buildings, in the US and internationally.

Marks is a highly regarded, sought-after industry speaker and influencer, participating in hundreds of industry events, as well as maintaining a large social media footprint with thousands of followers and over 90 million views of her YouTube channel. She is a graduate of the University of Florida and an alumna of Harvard Business School.

"In my career and in life, I have always been driven by a focus on change and continuous improvement and helping create better business outcomes and a better world," said Marks. "At Symetri, I look forward to channeling my passion for change to inspire customers toward a vision of what's possible – and for motivating internal teams to keep pushing the envelope for transformative results."

Microdesk rebranded as Symetri in June 2023 after it was acquired in 2022 by Symetri, a leading Autodesk Platinum Partner in Europe. It is a leading provider of Building Information Modeling (BIM), Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) services, delivering innovative technologies and processes, sustainable design, and building methodologies to the AEC industry to promote efficiency, sustainability, and urbanization.

About Symetri:

Symetri creates and provides technology solutions and services for design, engineering, construction, and manufacturing businesses. We empower people to work smarter for a better future by ensuring they have access to the expertise and technology they need to improve their performance and sustainability. Symetri was founded in Sweden in 1989 and, with the recent acquisition of Microdesk and Team D3 in the US, has grown to a team of over 1,000 people with offices throughout Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the UK, Ireland, and the United States. Symetri is an Autodesk Platinum Partner, Autodesk Authorized Training Center (ATC), and Autodesk Global Service Provider. Symetri is part of Addnode Group AB, whose B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. Addnode Group offers business-critical IT solutions to selected markets in both the private and public sectors.

