Hireology Enhances Indeed Partnership to Help Businesses Hire Better Talent Faster

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new update from Hireology , the leading provider of recruiting and hiring software for multi-location businesses, will now allow users to sponsor jobs on Indeed — the world's #1 job site1 — directly from the Hireology platform.

(PRNewsfoto/Hireology) (PRNewswire)

The ability to sponsor jobs on Indeed without leaving Hireology helps employers maximize visibility of new jobs, drive higher quality applicants, optimize spend, and save time via platform consolidation. Sponsored Jobs appear more often in Indeed search results and do not fall back in search results over time. As a result, they drive 55% more applicants than non-sponsored jobs on average2, and are 4.5x more likely to result in a hire3.

Additionally, Hireology has also been named a Gold ATS Partner with Indeed, which means the company works closely with Indeed to build reliable integrations that optimize hiring processes for employers. As a Gold ATS Partner, Hireology offers customers key features including Indeed XML feed, disposition data sync, and the latest Sponsored Jobs integration.

Today's announcements come at a critical time for businesses that rely on skilled labor, such as automotive dealerships and healthcare facilities. In these sectors, achieving a competitive advantage and business success is contingent on remaining fully staffed with high-caliber talent. But today's employment market conditions make this challenging.

"At Hireology, our ultimate goal is to help our customers recruit better quality talent, make hires faster, and drive bottom line impact, and this update is built to do just that," said Adam Robinson, CEO of Hireology. "While we already offer the ability to directly distribute your jobs on Indeed organically, sponsorship on Indeed gives our customers' jobs the boost they need to drive even better hiring outcomes."

Sponsoring jobs on Indeed is one of many ways Hireology helps businesses hire better talent faster. The platform's robust applicant tracking system includes functionality like candidate texting, automatic interview scheduling, employee referral program management, background checks, and much more. Relied on by more than 10,000 businesses, Hireology is the top rated ATS in terms of user satisfaction on G2.

To learn more about today's update, read Hireology's latest blog .

About Hireology

Hireology is the only applicant tracking system built for sourcing, engaging, and hiring talent at multi-location businesses. The platform equips HR and business leaders with the support and tools they need to attract better quality talent, fill open roles faster, and make data-driven hiring decisions. Hireology was rated number eight on G2's 2023 list of 50 Best HR Products.

More than 10,000 businesses in industries like retail automotive, healthcare, and hospitality rely on Hireology to hire the skilled workers they need to build better teams and create a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.hireology.com

1 comScore, Total Visits, April 202

2 Indeed data (US,CA)

3 Indeed data (worldwide), Q4 2020

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hireology