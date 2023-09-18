Tell Me Something Good
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2023, and Quarterly and Supplemental Distribution

Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICMB) ("ICMB" or the "Company") announced its financial results today for its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Investcorp (PRNewsfoto/Investcorp)
Investcorp (PRNewsfoto/Investcorp)(PRNewswire)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • On September 14, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a distribution of $0.12 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, payable in cash on November 2, 2023, to stockholders of record as of October 12, 2023 and a supplemental distribution of $0.03 per share, payable on November 2, 2023, to stockholders of record as of October 12, 2023.
  • During the quarter, ICMB made investments in two new portfolio companies and two existing portfolio companies. These investments totaled $15.1 million, at cost. The weighted average yield (at origination) of debt investments made in the quarter was 15.5%.
  • ICMB fully realized one portfolio company during the quarter, totaling $8.66 million in proceeds. The internal rate of return on this investment was 9.77%.
  • During the quarter, the Company had net advances of $0.9 million on its existing delayed draw and revolving credit commitments to portfolio companies.
  • The weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was 12.45%, compared to 13.36% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
  • Net asset value decreased $0.04 per share to $6.09, compared to $6.13 as of March 31, 2023. Net assets decreased by $0.5 million, or 0.6%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to March 31, 2023.

Portfolio results, as of and for the three months ended June 30, 2023:

Total assets

$231.8mm

Investment portfolio, at fair value 

$220.1mm

Net assets  

$87.7mm

Weighted average yield on debt investments, at cost (1)

12.45 %

Net asset value per share

$6.09

Portfolio activity in the current quarter:


Number of new investments   

2

Total capital invested

$15.1mm

Proceeds from repayments, sales, and amortization

$8.7mm

Number of portfolio companies, end of period

36

Net investment income (NII)  

$2.2mm

Net investment income per share

$0.15

Net increase in net assets from operations

$2.1mm

Net increase in net assets from operations per share

$0.14

Quarterly per share distribution paid on June 30, 2023

$0.18


(1) Represents weighted average yield on total debt investments for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Weighted average yield on total debt investments is the annualized rate of interest income recognized during the period divided by the average amortized cost of debt investments in the portfolio during the period. The weighted average yield on total debt investments reflected above does not represent actual investment returns to the Company's stockholders.

Mr. Michael C. Mauer, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said "We continue to focus on managing the portfolio in this inflationary environment; specifically focusing on the diversity of our investments, reducing average position sizes, and working with borrowers and sponsors where covenant or liquidity issues exist. Our expectation is that well-capitalized companies with strong sponsor backing will continue to outperform over the coming quarters."

The Company's dividend framework provides a quarterly base dividend and may be supplemented, at the discretion of the Board, by additional dividends as determined to be available by the Company's net investment income and performance during the quarter.

On September 14, 2023, the Board declared a distribution for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 of $0.12 per share payable on November 2, 2023 to stockholders of record as of October 12, 2023 and a supplemental distribution of $0.03 per share, payable on November 2, 2023, to stockholders of record as of October 12, 2023.

This distribution represents a 16.57% yield on the Company's $3.62 share price as of market close on June 30, 2023. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital, however, the Company does not expect the dividend for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, to be comprised of a return of capital. The Company's investment adviser monitors available taxable earnings, including net investment income and realized capital gains, to determine if a return of capital may occur for the year. The Company estimates the source of its distributions as required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 to determine whether payment of dividends are expected to be paid from any other source other than net investment income accrued for the current period or certain cumulative periods, but the Company will not be able to determine whether any specific distribution will be treated as taxable earnings or as a return of capital until after at the end of the taxable year.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

During the quarter, the Company made investments in two new portfolio companies and two existing portfolio companies. The aggregate capital invested during the quarter totaled $15.1 million, at cost, and the debt investments were made at a weighted average yield of 15.48%.

The Company received proceeds of $8.7 million from repayments, sales and amortization during the quarter, primarily related to the realization of Altern Marketing, LLC.

During the quarter, the Company had net advances of $0.9 million on its existing and new delayed draw and revolving credit commitments to portfolio companies.

The Company's net realized, and unrealized gains and losses accounted for a decrease in the Company's net investments of approximately $131,000, or $0.01 per share. The total net increase in net assets resulting from operations for the quarter was $2.1 million, or $0.14 per share.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's investment portfolio consisted of investments in 36 portfolio companies, of which 89.21% were first lien investments and 10.79% were equity, warrants, and other investments. The Company's debt portfolio consisted of 99.6% floating rate investments and 0.4% fixed rate investments.

Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $9.2 million in cash, of which $8.1 million was restricted cash, and $28.1 million of unused capacity under its revolving credit facility with Capital One, N.A.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to June 30, 2023 and through September 15, 2023, the Company invested a total of $4.1 million, which included investments in one new portfolio company and one existing portfolio company. As of September 15, 2023, the Company had investments in 37 portfolio companies.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities




June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022


Assets









Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
   $219,319,251 and $254,172,763, respectively)


$


210,150,018



$


223,037,183


Affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $23,979,565 and
   $23,395,242, respectively)




9,961,311





10,646,803


Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $243,298,816 and $277,568,005,
   respectively)




220,111,329





233,683,986


Cash




1,093,758





2,550,021


Cash, restricted




8,057,458





6,605,056


Principal receivable




93,581





835,043


Interest receivable




2,041,877





2,298,443


Payment-in-kind interest receivable




46,088





2,137


Other receivables




1,050






Prepaid expenses and other assets




361,719





410,401


Total Assets


$


231,806,860



$


246,385,087


Liabilities









Notes payable:









Revolving credit facility


$


71,900,000



$


84,000,000


2026 Notes payable




65,000,000





65,000,000


Deferred debt issuance costs




(1,220,556)





(1,913,889)


Unamortized discount




(195,553)





(266,663)


Notes payable, net




135,483,891





146,819,448


Payable for investments purchased




1,795,297





246,984


Dividend payable




2,590,520





2,157,872


Income-based incentive fees payable




576,023





182,095


Base management fees payable




906,218





1,054,063


Interest payable




2,293,766





1,574,356


Directors' fees payable




15,755





20,780


Accrued expenses and other liabilities




445,082





820,097


Total Liabilities




144,106,552





152,875,695


Net Assets









Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized 14,391,775
   and 14,385,810 shares issued and outstanding, respectively)




14,392





14,386


Additional paid-in capital




203,327,714





203,590,126


Distributable earnings (loss)




(115,641,798)





(110,095,120)


Total Net Assets




87,700,308





93,509,392


Total Liabilities and Net Assets


$


231,806,860



$


246,385,087


Net Asset Value Per Share


$


6.09



$


6.50


Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations




For the Years Ended June 30,




2023




2022



2021


Investment Income:














Interest income














Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments


$


23,822,181




$


22,641,798



$


22,716,304


Affiliated investments




(20,611)






29,813





97,293


Total interest income




23,801,570






22,671,611





22,813,597


Payment in-kind interest income














Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments




1,250,169






102,720





2,334,246


Affiliated investments




70,070






208,470





155,780


Total payment-in-kind interest income




1,320,239






311,190





2,490,026


Dividend income














Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments




101,755











Affiliated investments









296,126






Total dividend income




101,755






296,126






Payment in-kind dividend income






-









Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments




691,972






282,952






Affiliated investments














Total payment-in-kind dividend income




691,972






282,952






Other fee income














Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments




768,617






868,727





1,383,850


Affiliated investments









759





1,502


Total other fee income




768,617






869,486





1,385,352


Total investment income




26,684,153






24,431,365





26,688,975


Expenses:














Interest expense




8,413,409






6,633,587





7,359,079


Base management fees




4,201,394






4,594,588





4,716,233


Income-based incentive fees




401,597






(348,670)





-


Provision for tax expense




294,330






270,618





268,992


Professional fees




984,290






1,302,513





1,514,186


Allocation of administrative costs from Adviser




966,045






1,247,205





1,397,069


Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs




693,333






621,111





1,107,497


Amortization of original issue discount - 2026 Notes




71,110






71,110





17,777


Insurance expense




506,963






512,347





454,324


Directors' fees




302,500






302,500





312,500


Custodian and administrator fees




292,267






334,214





333,168


Other expenses




516,160






446,330





473,385


Total expenses




17,643,398






15,987,453





17,954,210


Waiver of base management fees




(387,311)






(480,032)





(366,951)


Waiver of income-based incentive fees














Net expenses




17,256,087






15,507,421





17,587,259


Net investment income




9,428,066






8,923,944





9,101,716


Net realized and unrealized gain/(loss) on investments:














Net realized gain (loss) from investments














Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments




(26,890,095)






(6,198,762)





(5,776,334)


Affiliated investments









(8,196,669)






Net realized gain (loss) from investments




(26,890,095)






(14,395,431)





(5,776,334)


Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) in value of investments














Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments




21,966,347






2,898,538





525,501


Affiliated investments




(1,269,815)






5,159,579





(6,164,708)


Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments




20,696,532






8,058,117





(5,639,207)


Total realized gain (loss) and change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments




(6,193,563)






(6,337,314)





(11,415,541)


Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations


$


3,234,503




$


2,586,630



$


(2,313,825)


Basic and diluted:














Net investment income per share


$


0.66




$


0.62



$


0.65


Earnings per share


$


0.22




$


0.18



$


(0.17)


Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding




14,389,163






14,304,641





13,908,612


Distributions paid per common share


$


0.63




$


0.60



$


0.69




















About Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc.
The Company is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns. The Company seeks to invest primarily in middle-market companies that have annual revenues of at least $50mm and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of at least $15mm. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, CM Investment Partners LLC. To learn more about Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc., please visit 43TUwww.icmbdc.comU43T.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release and made on the earnings call for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, may contain "forward-looking statements," which relate to future performance, operating results, events and/or financial condition. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," "continue," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "would," "could," "should," "targets," "projects," and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements, including statements other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release or made on the earnings call are based upon current expectations, are inherently uncertain, and involve a number of assumptions and substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any such statements are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, which the Company may or may not have considered, including, without limitation, changes in base interest rates and the effects of significant market volatility on our business, our portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance or events. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors and risks. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect actual events and the Company's performance and financial results, including important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from plans, estimates or expectations included herein or discussed on the earnings call, is or will be included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

